A Himalayan Rivalry and the Future of India-China Relations (Online Event, 22 November 2023)

Three years after deadly border clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Himalayas - one of the world's highest battlefields - relations between India and China remain on thin ice. In September, President Xi failed to attend the G20 hosted by New Delhi in a move that comes as competition between the two Asian giants over their regional and global influence is met by heavy military build-up on either side of their disputed, Himalayan border.

In this online event, our Indian analyst Praveen Donthi and China analyst Amanda Hsiao look at our report, out on 14 November, "Thin Ice in the Himalayas: Handling the India-China Border Dispute" in discussion around the past, present and future of India-China relations. Our analysts offer insight into the dispute through perceptions from either side of the border and look at how this regional rivalry is increasingly enmeshed with the great power competition shaping Asia.

Panellists:

Huong Le Thu | Deputy Program Director, Asia (moderator)

Praveen Donthi | Senior Analyst, India

Amanda Hsiao | Senior Analyst, China

