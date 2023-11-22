Premier Health’s Subsidiary Canadian Health Care Agency Awarded Contracts Valued at $23m

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation” or “Premier Health”), a leader in healthcare services and technologies, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cambridge based Canadian Health Care Agency (“CHCA”), has been retained as a primary contractor for 4-year contracts with Indigenous Services Canada (“ISC”).



CHCA has been retained as a primary contractor in Ontario, and as back-up stream in Manitoba and Alberta, to provide nursing services and care primarily in remote, isolated, and semi-isolated communities. The contracts have an initial term of 4 years, for an initial estimated value of $23.4M and includes 4 1-year extension options, that if exercised, could increase the total value of the contracts over the full 8-year period. The contracts were awarded on November 3 and are to transition in early 2024. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) works collaboratively with partners to improve access to high quality services for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. ISC’s vision is to support and empower Indigenous people to independently deliver and address the socio-economic conditions in their communities.

CHCA is a provider of specialized nursing services that focuses on the recruitment, training, and placement of Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners for expanded roles and essential services to Indigenous communities across Canada’s north. CHCA is based in Cambridge, Ontario, and was founded in 2001 in response to severe staffing shortages in Canada’s northern regions.

“We are pleased to have been selected to continue working with ISC. Our exceptional health care and administrative professionals are excited about the contract award, and appreciate the trust placed in CHCA to continue providing health care services to remote, isolated, and semi-isolated First Nations communities in ON, MB, and AB.” said Giovanni Garay, general manager of CHCA.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost

Vice President Business Development

Premier Health of America Inc.

jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

