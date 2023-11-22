CA Ventures Newest Development Wick Park in Hackney Wick in London

CA Ventures, an international real estate investment and management firm, announces the launch of Wick Park, its latest project operated by Novel Student

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Hackney Wick in East London, Wick Park is the most recent project by CA Ventures, a real estate development, investment, and management firm. The property is operated by CA’s Novel Student brand, which aims to create places with a sense of belonging, and a focus on creating happier and healthier students.

The response to Wick Park illustrates the strong demand for quality student accommodation in the city. All units within the development were filled by day one, marking a significant achievement in CA Ventures’ expansion efforts in Europe.

Wick Park’s innovative living spaces blend with the artistic and dynamic energy of Hackney Wick. The interior design is fun and vibrant with books and artwork reflecting the dynamism of the local area and high proportion of creative arts students residing in the property. This development represents the first stage of a multiphase project by CA Ventures, with plans to initiate Phase 2 in the coming months.

This next stage aims to further enrich the community with additional residential units and amenities, underlining CA Ventures’ commitment to fostering sustainable and integrated neighborhood growth.

In total, Wick Park can accommodate 330 students, across a number of shared apartments with shared living spaces. The property boasts a range of high-spec amenities including a gym, cinema room, private dining room, karaoke and gaming rooms, private and group study along with co-working and open plan lounges. It also features a sympathetic warehouse design, ensuring it blends well with the landscape of Hackney Wick which is known for being a creative hub.

To bring their vision to life, CA Ventures partnered with HG Construction and award-winning architect, Henley Hale Brown. Together, the trio delivered a functional, efficient living space that features modern amenities in an unassuming warehouse-like exterior.

Residents have flocked to Wick Park, and the community has already begun to thrive, with many residents providing positive reviews; the property was recently awarded ‘Best Property in East London’ based exclusively on student ratings on the popular Student Crowd platform. The influx of favorable feedback from residents highlights CA Ventures' dedication to creating spaces that resonate with the needs and aspirations of modern urban dwellers.

Wick Park’s prime location undoubtedly played a role in the overwhelming community response. Located within a four-minute bike ride or a 10-minute walk to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Wick Park provides its residents with easy access to the amenities of Hackney Wick.

Additionally, Wick Park is located in close proximity to multiple college campuses, including Loughborough University London, Staffordshire University London, LMA, UCL, and UAL. With access to the London Underground and Overground train services minutes from the site, Wick Park is the ideal location for a variety of London-based students.

Phase 2 of Wick Park will undoubtedly receive a similar response, as there is still a strong need for affordable university housing in Hackney Wick and London overall. CA Ventures has found the recipe for success in its European expansion strategy and is providing a valuable service to Hackney Wick residents.

CA Ventures has not yet announced the precise location for Phase 2 of the project, but it will likely be located in the heart of Hackney Wick and very near to Wick Park.

About CA Ventures

CA Ventures is an international real estate investment, development, and management company with more than $10 billion in global assets. Since 2004, CA Ventures has grown from a small niche company into a multi-faceted, global commercial real estate firm. Led by founder and CEO Tom Scott and Chief Investment Officer John Diedrich, CA Ventures is based in Chicago.