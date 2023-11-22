Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. Engages European Consulting Firm
Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:DOSE)BURLINGTON, ON, CANADA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE) is pleased to announce that it has retained Profinnotiv AG (the “Consultant”) to provide the Company with investor and public relations services in the European market, including brand awareness and digital marketing services. It is anticipated that the Consultant will leverage its relationships within the professional investment community to expand the Company’s profile and communicate with the Company’s shareholders through various platforms including www.pressetext.com.
The Consultant and the Company entered into a 12-month agreement effective as of November 1, 2023. The Consultant and its affiliates are at arm’s length to the Company, and the Consultant does not have any interest in the securities of the Company. The Company will pay the Consultant a fee of €5,000 per month for the first two months and then a fee of €7,000 per month for the next ten months, and grant the Consultant 500,000 stock options in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, with each option having a term of three years, with an exercise price of $17 per share, vesting in six month intervals commencing six months after the date of the grant of the Options.
About Profinnotiv AG
The activities of Profinnotiv AG cover a wide range of financial services. They include investment advice, product development and asset management. The continuous development of expert knowledge in the areas of securities trading, alternative investments and structured products has made Profinnotiv a highly specialized provide in the area of global financial services.
Address: Kronenplatz 14, PO Box 600 8953 Dietikon Switzerland
Telephone: +41 (0) 43/317 88 22
Email: info@profinnotiv.ch
About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.
Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company’s flagship product QuickStrip™ is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.
Contacts:
RDT Investor Contact:
Mark Upsdell, CEO
mupsdell@rapid-dose.com
416-477-1052
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend”, “will”, “could”, “are planned to”, “are expected to” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip™ product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
MARK UPSDELL
Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.
+1 4164771052
