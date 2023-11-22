Governor Mills Directs Flags Lowered in Honor of Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

MAINE, November 22 - Back to current news.

November 22, 2023



Flags should be lowered beginning on Saturday, November 25

In accordance with a directive of the President, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide in honor of the late former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 96. Consistent with the President's directive, flags should be lowered this Saturday, November 25, and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Mrs. Carter's interment, Wednesday, November 29.

Governor Mills previously issued the following statement honoring Mrs. Carter's life and legacy:

"Few people have impacted as many lives as Rosalynn Carter. Rising from humble roots in Plains, Georgia, Mrs. Carter redefined the role of First Lady and used her platform to champion mental health and the performing arts. After leaving the White House, Mrs. Carter co-founded the Carter Center with her husband. Together, as full partners, they improved public health, eradicated disease, and strengthened freedom and democracy across the globe. Mrs. Carter's extraordinary legacy will live on through the millions of lives she touched and all who will grow up in a safer, healthier, and freer world. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend my deepest sympathies to President Carter and the Carter family."

The full text of the President's proclamation is as follows: