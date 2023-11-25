Founder of Survivors Exam Prep, Dr. Vijay Naik, Explains Survivors Exam prep 3 Step Program

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Survivors Exam Prep, led by the renowned Dr. Naik, is at the forefront of revolutionizing medical exam preparation. Recognizing the challenges faced by students gearing up for the United States medical license examination, Survivors Exam Prep is committed to providing unparalleled exam preparation and ensuring access to the most current and accurate information.

The team of experts at Survivors Exam Prep works tirelessly to update their materials continuously, offering students cutting-edge tools to ace their tests. Boasting three distinct programs tailored to different stages of the exam process, Survivors Exam Prep provides specialized training and focus, ensuring that each student receives the support they need to navigate their journey to success.

In the demanding field of medicine, Survivors Exam Prep stands out by offering a comprehensive program designed to equip aspiring physicians with the knowledge and skills necessary for success. The program includes test-taking skill training, topic-based lectures, audio pharmacology lectures, and textbooks, allowing students to prepare for the rigors of the medical field comprehensively.

What sets Survivors Exam Prep apart is its unwavering commitment to catering specifically to the needs of exam-taking students. The resources provided are meticulously developed with the student in mind, facilitating a mastery of material that propels them toward excellence in their future careers.

Survivors Exam Prep Step 1: Building a Strong Foundation for Medical Understanding

Survivors Exam Prep recognizes that the journey to becoming a trusted medical professional is filled with complexities. The Step 1 program is a six-week course providing a solid foundation for medical understanding. Through six one-on-one tutoring sessions tailored to individual needs, the program emphasizes critical thinking over rote memorization. This approach equips future physicians with the tools to confidently provide quality care to their patients, making it an invaluable resource for those embarking on a medical career.

Survivors Exam Prep Step 2: A Comprehensive Understanding of Medicine

The Step 2 program, developed by Dr. Naik, is a comprehensive offering aimed at providing students with an in-depth understanding of medicine. Utilizing 20 one-on-one tutoring sessions, the program focuses on critical concepts from the basic sciences. The goal is to eliminate the need for simple memorization, providing students with the tools needed to truly understand and manage disease in a meaningful way, regardless of their specialization.

Survivors Exam Prep Step 3: The Ultimate Test of Knowledge and Proficiency

For those seeking the pinnacle of medical exam preparation, Survivors Exam Prep offers the Step 3 program. Spanning 18 weeks and including thirty one-on-one tutoring sessions, the program ensures personalized attention for each student. With a rigorous two-day examination, students must demonstrate a complete understanding of the basic and clinical sciences. A dedicated week is allocated to teaching students how to apply clinical knowledge to real-world scenarios, striking a balance between the basic sciences and clinical knowledge.

Survivors Exam Prep extends beyond the core curriculum, offering additional support with personal statements, one-on-one tutoring, and on-demand lecture videos. The interactive lectures allow students to engage actively with the material, fostering a true understanding of the basic sciences and preparing them for success in the challenging field of medicine.

About Survivors Exam Prep:

Survivors Exam Prep, led by Dr. Naik, is dedicated to providing top-quality exam preparation for students preparing for the United States medical license examination. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on tailored programs, Survivors Exam Prep equips students with the tools they need to succeed in the demanding field of medicine.