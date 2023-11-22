Nogin Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule Regarding Form 10-Q Filing after Receiving Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN), a pioneer in Commerce-as-a-Service announced today that on November 16, 2023 it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Earlier today, the Company filed the Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently received a letter from the staff at Nasdaq that the Company is now in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Investors are encouraged to review the Form 10-Q including the information under Item 5 thereof. The Form 10-Q is available at www.sec.gov.

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B). Nogin frees its customers to focus on their business while running as much or as little of the digital commerce infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for a variety of brands, such as Giordano’s Pizza, bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, as well as several B2B brands and marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Nogincommerce.

