Mobility City Holdings Inc Celebrates Three Years Serving Mobility Equipment Owners in Oklahoma City OK
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Guy Colbert opened his store in Oklahoma City with a mission: to help people with mobility challenges via the sales, repairs, and rental of mobility equipmentBOCA RATON, FL, US, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., the premier retail network in $8 Bn healthcare market for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, and power recliners , announced today that its Mobility City of Oklahoma City franchise will be celebrating its third anniversary in January 2024. This milestone marks three years of providing top-quality mobility solutions for residents with disabilities in the Oklahoma City area. The location has a showroom and uniquely offers house calls via mobile technicians in vans if you can't get into the store.
Since its opening in 2021, Mobility City of Oklahoma City has been dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with mobility issues. The franchise offers a wide range of services, including equipment repair, rental, and sales, making it a one-stop-shop for all mobility needs. The showroom is fully equipped with the latest and most advanced mobility products, ensuring that customers have access to the best options available.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the third anniversary of Mobility City of Oklahoma City," said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "Our franchisee, Guy Colbert, has been committed to providing top-notch solutions for individuals with disabilities, and we are proud of the level of service his company has provided to the Oklahoma City community for the past three years. We look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of our customers."
"With a team of knowledgeable and compassionate staff, this franchise has gained a reputation for exceptional customer service and quality products." said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "Congratulations to Guy Colbert, and his team at Mobility City of Oklahoma City on their third anniversary, and here's to many more years of providing solutions for the community,"
The Mobility City of Oklahoma City franchise has become a trusted and reliable resource for residents with disabilities in the area in need of equipment repairs, rental and sales. "My own father had mobility issues and we had a difficult time finding a business owner who cared enough to repair his equipment for him. Since opening our showroom, it has been our honor to help thousands of people with their mobility equipment," said Guy Colbert, Owner, Mobility City of Oklahoma City.
As the demand for mobility solutions continues to grow, Mobility City of Oklahoma City is dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers and improving their quality of life. For more information about Mobility City of Oklahoma City and its services, please visit their website at www.oklahomacityok.mobilitycity.com. The franchise is located at 12316 North May Ave, Suite A, Oklahoma City, OK 73120, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am until 2 pm.
About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories with showrooms in almost 50 locations in the top markets in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.
With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
