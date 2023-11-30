US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Had Extreme to Asbestos at a Shipyard and Who Now Has Lung Cancer Anywhere in the USA to Call About Compensation That Might Exceed $100,000 + VA Benefits

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with lung cancer and he had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy before 1983-please call us at 866-714-6466-get compensated.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran who has recently learned they have lung cancer to please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if while in the navy they had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983-especially if they were assigned to a shipyard with their ship or submarine. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and the Navy Veteran might also qualify for VA benefits as we would be happy to discuss.

"The US Navy routinely assigns navy sailors to stay with their ship or submarine while at a shipyard. Over the years we have talked with numerous Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma and or lung cancer and they would describe waking up in their bunk covered with what looked like snow. The problem is it was not snow-it was asbestos.

States with US Navy Shipyards

*Virginia

*Maine

*Connecticut

*California

*Washington

*Hawaii

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1982 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com