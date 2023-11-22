Tech Expert Andrea Smith Reveals Tech Gifts for Black Friday
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday is almost here, and shoppers are gearing up for the biggest shopping event of the year. With so many options and offers, how can consumers find deals on the latest tech gadgets?
Tech Expert Andrea Smith is going to provide some suggestions. She has done the research and curated a list of the season’s must-have tech items that will level up at-home tech inventory – saving money in the process.
- iRobot’s Roomba Combo J5+ - a combination robot vacuum and mop. One of the features is to pair the robot with a favorite voice assistant to make cleaning even easier. The Combo j5+ understands approximately 600 voice commands – simply tell it to clean specific rooms or by specific objects in the home, and it instantly completes the task.
- YubiKey is a physical hardware security key that keeps online accounts safe from hackers.
- The ARRIS SURFboard G54, one of the first Wi-Fi 7 cable modems on the market, delivers multi-gigabit speeds throughout the home, no matter how many devices are online.
Whether it's a smart gadget that helps around the house, a device that provides an extra layer of security for online accounts, or a modem that will deliver ultra-fast WiFi, Andrea Smith has it covered.
About Andrea Smith
Andrea Smith is an award-winning news and technology journalist and spent over two decades as technology producer at ABC News. Andrea explores the many ways technology changes how we live, work and communicate, such as digital parenting, health and retail trends. She is the co-host of the weekly Parenting Bytes Podcast and writes about consumer technology for a variety of tech websites, including NBC News, PopSci, Techlicious and Huffington Post. Andrea appears frequently as a guest expert in technology segments on ABC News, World News Now, Good Morning America Now, WABC-TV, Fox News and CNBC.
