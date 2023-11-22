Investor Alert: One Advance Refund Falsely Claims Association with Financial Regulator

CANADA, November 22 - Released on November 22, 2023

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) alerts investors about One Advance Refund, an online entity claiming to be an asset recovery service that offers to help investors recover funds lost to online scammers.

"Saskatchewan residents should be cautious if contacted by any asset recovery organization that is falsely using the FCAA logo or claiming to be registered with the FCAA," Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority Securities Division Director of the Enforcement Branch Brett Wawro said. "Be wary of people calling out of the blue, claiming they can get your money back."

One Advance Refund is improperly using the FCAA logo and falsely claiming that they are registered with the FCAA. They are also posing as, and using details from, a Saskatchewan company, Payback Construction Ltd. There is no affiliation between Payback Construction Ltd. and any online asset recovery service.

Investors should not send money to online entities that are falsely using the FCAA logo or falsely claiming to be registered with the FCAA. Check to see if the business you are dealing with is licensed or registered by Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority to operate in Saskatchewan at https://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/fcaa411/.

If you have encountered an asset recovery website that uses the FCAA logo or suggests that it is affiliated in any way with Payback Construction Ltd., or anyone who claims to be acting on their behalf, please contact the Securities Division, Enforcement Branch at 306-787-5936.

A general rule of thumb is to be cautious of anyone contacting you and claiming to be an asset recovery company, especially if they require fees upfront and guarantee the recovery of funds. A red flag to watch for is if the organization pressures you into deciding right away. Take your time, do your research, speak with a professional and do not send funds to unknown sources.

For more information, contact:

Lauren Caza

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5567

Email: lauren.caza@gov.sk.ca