Province Signs Five-Year Lease Agreement for Lloydminster Provincial Court

CANADA, November 22 - Released on November 22, 2023

Formal Agreement to 2029 Provides Stability, Continuity, and Access to Justice for the Lloydminster Community

The Government of Saskatchewan has signed a five-year lease extension for the Lloydminster Provincial Court.

"Formally renewing the lease fulfills the promise that we made to the community of Lloydminster when we re-designated the permanent court location and reopened the registry office," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "It ensures that related jobs and access to justice will be in place for years to come."

"It is incredibly important to me that my constituents are able to access and benefit from the resources of a permanent provincial court that is close to home," Lloydminster MLA Colleen Young said. "The permanent court location also better serves the prosecutors and RCMP who serve this region, reducing travel so they can spend more time on the important work they do to keep our communities safe. I am very happy that the commitment of a new five-year lease agreement has been fulfilled for Lloydminster Provincial Court."

Since becoming fully operational again on February 1, 2023, approximately 15,226 video and in-person appearances have taken place at the provincial court.

"The City of Lloydminster welcomes the news that the Saskatchewan courthouse will continue serving the diverse needs of our community and the broader region," City of Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers said. "Having a regional courthouse is vital to ensure access to justice for all members of our community, and we're pleased to hear that it will remain open for at least the next five years and many years to come."

After 35 years as a permanent provincial court, the Lloydminster courthouse was transitioned to a circuit point location in 2021. After hearing the concerns of the community, law enforcement and the legal community, the Government of Saskatchewan announced that it would reopen as a permanent provincial court in October, 2022.

The Lloydminster Provincial Court is now supported by five provincial court staff and five deputy sheriffs, as well as a fully operational registry office where people can pay fines and file small claims and other court documents.

