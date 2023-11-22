Government to Exempt Per Capita Distribution Payments

CANADA, November 23 - Released on November 22, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan announced today it is updating its approach to Per Capita Distribution payments for First Nations members receiving income assistance.

"Our government remains committed to the ongoing journey of reconciliation," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "After conducting a policy review, the ministry is exempting per capita distribution payments for First Nations members receiving Saskatchewan Income Support or Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability benefits."

Per capita distribution payments are made by First Nations to their members resulting from a specific claim within the meaning of the Specific Claim Tribunal Act (Canada). Previously, the ministry was exempting per capita distribution payments for First Nations members receiving income assistance up to $15,000 per member, per settlement.

