Guest House Chicago Ribbon Cutting for New Community Room in Honor of Founder Kicking off their 25th Anniversary

Jan Reich, Founder of the Guest House Chicago
The Guest House, a Chicago nonprofit haven for patients and their families seeking affordable accommodation during medical treatment, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its newly upgraded community room. The event took place on Friday, October 20th. A distinguished group of partners, board members, elected officials, and nonprofit leaders across the city attended. The event also kicked off a year-long celebration of the organization's 25th anniversary..
Jane Reich, the visionary founder of the Guest House, and her husband, Thomas Marhevko, underwrote the cost of upgrading the community room to modernize the space. In recognition of their generous contribution, the community room has been named in Jane's honor, with a plaque hung on the wall to commemorate her dedication.
"I can't believe how far we have come since we started 25 years ago. I want to thank everybody here who has supported the Guest House. I especially want to thank the staff and our board for their continued care and concern, their love for the patients, and for their love for our mission," Jane shared. "Please continue to give your time and your donations to allow us to continue our work for those who need it the most.”
Partners and dedicated volunteers Guest House board members, staff, and current residents attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. In addition, several notable figures were present, including Vice Mayor and 27th Ward Alderperson Walter Burnett and Illinois State Representative Will Davis of the 30th District. Both expressed their commitment to spreading the word about the Guest House in the City of Chicago and throughout Illinois to ensure those needing their services know how the organization can assist.
The Guest House serves a diverse community of local and international guests. Patients across Chicago, other states, and even countries can find temporary lodging at this remarkable facility. Current guests Ray and Aida Bautista, who came to the Guest House from Puerto Rico, expressed their experience and gratitude. “When you're so desperate, and you need help, finally to have someone pick up the phone and listen to my needs,” said Aida. “That made a huge difference to me and to my husband.”
Founded in 1999, the Guest House is a beacon of hope and support for patients and their families traveling to Chicago for critical medical care, including but not limited to transplants, heart surgery, and cancer treatment at Chicago area hospitals. To enable families to stay together during the patient's treatment, the Guest House provides fully furnished, comfortable, and private 1- and 2-bedroom apartments at a reduced rate. Those with limited resources can apply for financial assistance to ensure access to these crucial services.
The Guest House's mission extends beyond serving individual patients and their families. The organization has established meaningful partnerships with leading medical institutions such as Rush University Medical Center, Stroger Hospital of Cook County, UI Health, and UChicago Medicine. Further, they collaborate with the Road Home Program for veterans and their families at Rush, the American Cancer Society, the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, and others.
In a typical year, the Guest House supports more than 700 families, offering over 12,000 service nights. The length of stay is determined solely by the patient's needs, with no minimum or maximum requirements. For more information about the Guest House and its incredible work, please visit their website at www.guesthousechicago.org.
The revitalized community room is a testament to the Guest House's dedication to improving the lives of patients and their families during challenging times. As they embark on their 25th Anniversary journey, the Guest House continues to provide a home away from home, fostering community, healing, and hope for all who pass through its doors.
