LGBTQIA+ SCREWBALL COMEDY ADVANCED CHEMISTRY ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL SELECTION AT DANCES WITH FILMS NYC EDITION

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dances With Films, LA's premiere indie film festival, announced the official selection of Advanced Chemistry as part of its second NYC Edition. The festival, now in its 26th year, will showcase an exceptional lineup of independent films from November 30th to December 3rd at the Regal Union Square Theater.

Directed by Etana Jacobson, and written by Alec Moore, Advanced Chemistry promises to captivate audiences with its zany premise and diverse racial and LGBTQ representation. This raunchy romantic comedy explores the complexities of love, relationships and the unpredictability of human emotions, all based on actual science. The film is produced by Alec Moore, Jane Miller, Etana Jacobson and Sarah Burns.

The film stars Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death), Chaunte Wayans (Fifty Shades of Black), Sarah Burns (Barry), Kiran Deol (Sunnyside), Iqbal Theba (Glee), and T’Keyah Crystal Kemah (That’s So Raven) among a great cast.

“Advanced Chemistry is a unique, broad physical comedy based on the science of love. People are amazed to see there’s a biochemical basis for attachment, knowing that can affect how we treat ourselves and others. We are very excited to have our film at Dances With Films NYC Edition” said director Jacobson. Her previous romcom was a short Elemental, which screened at the TriBeCa Sloan Summit at the Directors Guild of America.

In Advanced Chemistry, audiences will embark on a hilarious journey where a brilliant scientist devises a groundbreaking compound that could help his lesbian best friend overcome her habit of constantly cheating on her bisexual wife. However, when the wife finds herself suffocated by her newfound fixation, the scientist’s intervention takes an unexpected turn as the wife falls for the scientist.

"Science was always my worst subject in school, so I decided to overcompensate by writing a script that was originally titled Sexy, Sexy Science. Luckily, Etana helped ensure the science was accurate as well as suggesting an alternate title that will ensure we don't get an X-rating" said writer/producer Alec Moore.

The selection of Advanced Chemistry in the Dances With Films NYC Edition lineup is a testament to Jacobson and Moore’s exceptional storytelling. Among the festival's 136 films, including 20 narrative features, 9 documentary features, 19 television and streaming pilots, and 88 short films, Advanced Chemistry stands out as a strong contender that promises to have audiences cracking up.

Dances With Films has gained prominence as a platform that celebrates and supports independent filmmakers, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their creativity and connect with diverse audiences. With its commitment to inclusivity and LGBTQ representation, the festival continues to be a trailblazer in promoting diverse narratives and fostering dialogue within the film industry.

Advanced Chemistry joins an illustrious lineup of films as one the festivals centerpiece films as well as the Opening Night selection Tapawingo by DWF alum Dylan K. Narang and the psychological thriller The Activated Man, directed by Nicholas Gyeney, which will make its world premiere as the festival's Closing Night selection.

