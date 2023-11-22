Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.

Stressing the importance of participation of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the 5th session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers, the head of state recalled his previous meetings with Hissein Brahim Taha.

President Ilham Aliyev once again thanked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for supporting Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty and the member states of the organization for the Islamic solidarity. Noting that Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty two months ago, the head of state said that the Karabakh conflict has already been consigned to history.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan is always committed to the Islamic solidarity principle, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that his country supports the activities of the organization, adding that the country will continue voluntary financial donations to the organization.

Saying that Azerbaijan successfully chaired the Non-Aligned Movement for four years, the head of state highlighted the activities carried out within the organization during the chairmanship of the country. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that prestigious events dedicated to the topic of decolonization were recently held in Baku as part of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, adding that his country supports this process. Noting that the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation have historically suffered from colonialism, the President of Azerbaijan stressed the importance of keeping this topic on the organization's agenda.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm words, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on ensuring Azerbaijan`s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as on the ongoing restoration and construction works in Karabakh.

The Secretary-General hailed the support for the activities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the voluntary financial donations of Azerbaijan, and described it as important for the organization. Hissein Brahim Taha personally thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the reception, for regularly holding the events of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Azerbaijan, and for the country`s financial support.

The sides noted the significance of the events held in Azerbaijan within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, including the 5th session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers, as well as the establishment of the OIC Labour Centre in Baku.