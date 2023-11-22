What is crowdsourcing?
Crowdsourcing is the practice of asking the public for ideas, information, and opinions to help solve a problem in an innovative way or streamline an intricate process for an organization.
Crowdsourcing allows us to engage with patients, caregivers, researchers, drug manufacturers, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders to get diverse ideas/thoughts/comments on various topics.
While crowdsourcing aims to generate new ideas, stakeholders may suggest ideas the FDA has previously implemented, providing the FDA an opportunity to educate the public about those actions.
Our external crowdsourcing platform, ShareYourVoice, is where we'll seek your feedback/perspective on various topics.
Here's how it works
- We ask you questions on an active topic related to our mission and you post your ideas.
- Anyone interested in the topic can comment on those posts, building upon the original thoughts and/or ask follow-up questions.
- We review the posts and determine the best way to incorporate your feedback into our work.
Why you should try crowdsourcing
- Lets us hear your voice.
- Provides new information about FDA initiatives.
- Generates ideas for us to consider that we may incorporate in the future.
Become a contributor
Visit our crowdsourcing platform ShareYourVoice to create an account and make your voice heard.
Frequently asked questions
We've answered some of the questions that you may have. If you don't see what's on your mind, reach out to us anytime.
Past crowdsourcing examples
|Office
|Objective
|Audience
|Biggest Takeaway
|
Vitiligo
|
Supplement the Voice-of-the-Patient report by adding a broader range of voices to those captured at a PFDD public meeting
|
Patients, caregivers, and others in the Vitiligo community
|
Robust communication and easy access is needed to stoke participation
|
OCE Oncology Center of Excellence
|
Develop a list of research topics for the FDA that makes best use of proprietary, in-house patient data
|
Academics, researchers, and industry members
|
Low-barrier topic with broad interest drives participation, and identifies areas to educate the public, narrowing the topic can lead to richer input
|
PML - Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy
|
Develop a list of research topics for the FDA that makes best use of proprietary, in-house patient data
|
Patients, caregivers, and advocates from the PML community
|
Smaller, more disperse crowds are difficult to reach and need strong communication
|
DPMH – Division of Pediatric and Maternal Health
|
Develop a list of research topics for the FDA that makes best use of proprietary, in-house patient data
|
Academics, research, and industry members
|
Communication combined with motivated participants generates a lot of engagement, narrower topics could also enhance discussion