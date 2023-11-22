What is crowdsourcing?

Crowdsourcing is the practice of asking the public for ideas, information, and opinions to help solve a problem in an innovative way or streamline an intricate process for an organization.

Crowdsourcing allows us to engage with patients, caregivers, researchers, drug manufacturers, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders to get diverse ideas/thoughts/comments on various topics.

While crowdsourcing aims to generate new ideas, stakeholders may suggest ideas the FDA has previously implemented, providing the FDA an opportunity to educate the public about those actions.

Our external crowdsourcing platform, ShareYourVoice, is where we'll seek your feedback/perspective on various topics.

Here's how it works

We ask you questions on an active topic related to our mission and you post your ideas. Anyone interested in the topic can comment on those posts, building upon the original thoughts and/or ask follow-up questions. We review the posts and determine the best way to incorporate your feedback into our work.

Why you should try crowdsourcing

Lets us hear your voice.

Provides new information about FDA initiatives.

Generates ideas for us to consider that we may incorporate in the future.

Become a contributor

Visit our crowdsourcing platform ShareYourVoice to create an account and make your voice heard.

