Việt Nam gives highest priority to special relationship with Laos: PM

VIETNAM, November 22 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always treasures and gives the top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told visiting Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The PM pledged that Việt Nam will further support Laos in building an independent, self-reliant economy and a contingent of quality personnel, and emphasised the need to intensify economic connectivity and share development paths, for the sake of people.

For his part, Kommasith conveyed regards from Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and other high-ranking leaders of Laos to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam.

He noted with pleasure the effective developments of the Việt Nam-Laos special relationship, and commended Việt Nam's valuable support to Laos during its past struggle for national independence, as well as its present cause of national construction and defence.

Host and guest shared the view that the bilateral political relations have been tightened, and other cooperation areas like defence, security, economy, culture, education and training as well as collaboration between localities have received due attention and made progress.

Chính asked relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries to quickly review cooperation fields, coordinate to remove obstacles to key joint projects, and work together to bring the relationship to a new page.

The leader suggested the two sides closely coordinate to implement high-level delegation exchanges and important cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, including the 46th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee, and support each other at multilateral forums.

Việt Nam will continue to support as much as possible to help Laos successfully assume the 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship, he promised.

Kommasith informed Chinh about the results of the tenth Việt Nam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting he co-chaired earlier the same day in Hà Nội, and noted that the two countries will maintain their close coordination and cooperation in regional and international issues. — VNS