THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Beauty Health Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired The Beauty Health Company ("Beauty Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SKIN) securities between May 10, 2022 and November 13, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the complaint, Beauty Health’s flagship brand is Hydrafacial™ and Hydrafacial’s leading product is Syndeo, a data-connected hydradermabrasion machine, which launched in the United States in March 2022.

On August 9, 2023, before the market opened, Beauty Health announced that second quarter 2023 gross margin was “unfavorably impacted” by a mix shift “towards lower-margin refurbished devices . . . as U.S. providers awaited Syndeo enhancements in the third quarter 2023 to improve user experience.” The Company also announced the “involuntary separation without cause” of Chief Financial Officer Liyuan Woo.

Following this news, the Company’s shares fell $0.41, or 5.4%, to close at $7.12 per share on August 9, 2023.

Then, on November 13, 2023, Beauty Health announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The Company disclosed that "[t]he quarter was overshadowed by lower-than-expected U.S. revenue and $63.1 million in restructuring charges related to device upgrades of early generation Syndeo devices." According to the complaint, the restructuring charges included an $18.8 million inventory write-down because the Company designated all Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices as obsolete and will only market and sell Syndeo 3.0 devices.

Following this news, Beauty Health's stock price fell $2.51 per share, or 64.36%, to close at $1.39 per share on November 14, 2023.

