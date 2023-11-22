DOH News Release – Department of Health shuts down Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering for multiple violations

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

November 22, 2023 23-148

Department of Health shuts down

Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering for multiple violations

KAHULUI – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard to Paradise Supermart located at 207 East Wakea Ave. in Kahului on November 21, 2023 due to multiple critical food safety violations that were determined to be a significant public health hazard.

Inspectors from the Food Safety and Vector Control branches conducted inspections of the food establishment, operated by Paradise Asian Foods, Inc., as a result of a complaint. The following violations were observed:

Refrigeration not holding foods at proper temperature;

Handwash sinks that were not accessible and in need of repair;

Fresh vegetables that contained mold and dead flies;

Live animals, fish, and flies in the premises;

Openings in perimeter walls allowing pests to enter;

Grease build-up, food debris, unsanitary conditions, and general clutter; and

Lack of managerial control of food safety requirements.

The establishment must remain closed until all violations are resolved and the health department allows them to reopen to the public. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for November 22, 2023.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program, go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

