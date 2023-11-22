Ethema Releases Profitable Quarterly Results

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”) filed the third quarter 2023 10-Q on November 20, 2023 for the period ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $1,529,599 compared to a Net Loss of $167,162 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $2,076,049 compared to a Net Income of $288,748 for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The large increase was largely due to profit made on the purchase and sale of the Company’s real estate leased by its ARIA subsidiary. The ARIA subsidiary continued its growth and reports that its EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $883,603 and the EBITDA for the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, PB Billing LLC was $50,860.00 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “We are pleased to report tremendous income numbers in this quarter, along with a huge improvement to the balance sheet, with the elimination of so much debt. The great results continued in October and claims billed set another record monthly high for ARIA. We have delivered on our commitment to grow revenue and cut debt and expect to continue to deliver on these two fronts.”

The Company is working on raising new equity investment through both its Reg A+ offering and new strategic partners. These prospective financings are priced well above the current market prices.

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

