Unemployment Rates Still Low for Most Tennessee Counties

NASHVILLE – Unemployment rates in most Tennessee counties remained below 5% in October, according to newly released county data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate in October was 3.3%. That’s just 0.2 of a percentage point above the all-time low jobless number of 3.1% which was last recorded in August.

Unlike the statewide unemployment rate, county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to account for different seasonal events that can impact employment.

Eighty-eight of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded rates lower than 5% in October. The remaining seven counties had rates that were greater than 5% but lower than 10%.

Rates decreased in six counties across the state during the month. They held steady in 16 counties and increased in the remaining 73 counties.

For the second consecutive month, Moore and Sevier counties had Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rates. Moore County’s rate came in at 2.6%, which was unchanged from the previous month. Sevier County’s rate was 2.7%, which accounted for a slight increase of 0.1 of a percentage point from its September rate.

Perry County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in October. Its new rate of 7.9% was 3.2 percentage points higher than its September rate. Warren County saw the second-highest rate for the month. Unemployment there increased by 3.5 percentage points from 4% to 7.5%.

TDLWD has compiled a complete analysis of the unemployment data for each of Tennessee’s counties. That report is available here.

As we head into the holiday season, Tennessee employers are searching for dependable employees to help with the increase in customers. Tennessee’s American Job Center Network can help match Tennesseans to new employment opportunities. An interactive locator map can guide job seekers to the center closest to them.

The state of Tennessee will release statewide unemployment data for November 2023 on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. CST.