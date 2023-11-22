JAMES RIVER INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies James River Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) securities between August 7, 2023 and November 7, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join Investigation.

On November 7, 2023, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release announcing its third quarter 2023 financial results. According to the complaint, James River disclosed that “the Company identified an error in the accounting for reinstatement premium” in the previously issued financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30 2023. Specifically, the error resulted in overstatements of net income of $7.8 million and $10.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as well as understatements of ceded written premium, and overstatements of net written premium and net earned premium. Additionally, the Company stated that "[t]he Company's control over the review of the determination of when reinstatement premiums for reinsurance should be recognized did not operate effectively as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 resulting in a material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting.” [Emphasis added.]

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 7%, to close at $13.15 per share on November 8, 2023

