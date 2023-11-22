Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Hires New General Counsel

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) (“SIRC” or the Company”), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems announces hiring of new General Counsel, Jason Ostendorf.



“I am pleased to announce that SIRC has hired Jason Ostendorf as our new General Counsel. Jason started this week, and we are excited to have him on board,” stated Brad Rinehart, CEO of SIRC. “Not only does he have an extensive background in litigation, he is also a current shareholder in SIRC.”

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to contribute directly to SIRC’s growth and success,” stated Ostendorf. “I’m fully committed to holding Dave Massey accountable. While my approach will be unwaveringly stoic and objective, focusing solely on the wellbeing of SIRC and doing right by its shareholders, I’m not going to lie – getting justice against Dave Massey and publicly revealing the details of his fraudulent and deceptive conduct will be satisfying. The shareholders deserve to know the full scope of what he did as we move past his unethical and foolish behavior, and build a stronger, more transparent future for SIRC.”

“Our new General Counsel will have full and unfettered access to all company records and communications and will be tasked with holding all those whose past deeds were questionable accountable,” continued Rinehart. “Mr. Ostendorf has much to review and investigate, and we are hopeful that there will not only be accountability, but also the opportunity to recover funds from some of the bad actors involved with Dave Massey.”

Bio:

Jason has a history of success in representing consumers in fraud-related cases. His 16+ years of experience has concentrated heavily on consumer protection cases in fraud-based claims. He’s successfully helped individuals prosecute fraud claims against financial institutions and has saved many of their homes from foreclosure in the process.

No stranger to trial and litigation, Jason has handled numerous jury and bench trials, earning him a reputation as a street fighter. For example, in a case no other attorney would take as a result of being valued at less than $25,000, and despite never having handled a medical malpractice case, Jason refused to settle, took the case to trial, and secured an $800,000 jury verdict for his client. Moreover, Jason has handled multiple appeals in State and Federal appellate courts, which experience allows him to protect clients at the trial level by setting up the record favorably in the event of an appeal.

When not litigating, Jason enjoys chess, computer programming, writing (having recently published a novel), posting informatively and sometimes not so informatively on Twitter/X, and scotch.

