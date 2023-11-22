Governor Cooper Honors North Carolina Central Women’s Tennis Team, 2023 HBCU National Tennis Champions

NORTH CAROLINA, November 22 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper honored the 2023 North Carolina Central women’s tennis team for capturing the 2023 HBCU National Tennis Championship in September.

“This team showed outstanding determination and skill in bringing home the 2023 HBCU National Tennis Championship,” said Governor Cooper. “They made North Carolina proud on the national stage and we are excited to be celebrating them today.”

At the event, the Governor signed a proclamation proclaiming November 21 as a day in recognition of the 2023 North Carolina Central Women’s Tennis Team. Event attendees included the NCCU Women’s tennis team, head coach Sofia Rachi, NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye, NCCU Director of Athletics Dr. Louis Perkins, Director of Sports Information Kyle E. Serba, Assistant Sports Information Director Amanda Scott and other staff members.

The 2023 North Carolina Central women’s tennis team won the national title matchup over Florida A&M by a margin of 15 points. All eight team members advanced to the quarterfinals of the event after winning in the rounds of 36 and 16.

Read the Proclamation here.

