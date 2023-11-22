Planetarium Labs Pre-Registers Over 200K Users and Officially Releases Nine Chronicles M to Gamers Worldwide

With the release of the mobile version of Planetarium Labs’ highly successful Nine Chronicles title, Web3 gaming gets a big boost

Singapore, Singapore, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Planetarium Labs, a rapidly growing Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable experiences for gamers around the world, has formally launched Nine Chronicles M, the long-awaited mobile version of Planetarium Labs’ original and highly successful title Nine Chronicles, bringing a wide range of reward pools, interactive experiences, customizable Nine Chronicles IP, seamless digital asset transfers, and much more to the world’s 1.7 billion mobile gamers. The game is available for download on Google Play and Apple App Stores.

The launch comes mere days after Nine Chronicle M’s successful pre-registration in which over 200,000 unique users registered for the game. Various rewards including unique costume, NCG and in-game items such as AP Potion were claimed during the pre-registration gacha game as well, which was fittingly called ‘Dvergr’s Gacha Workshop.’ Users can claim their pre-registration rewards by downloading Nine Chronicles M on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

The release of Nine Chronicles M is a significant milestone not just for Planetarium Labs but for the Web3 gaming space as a whole. Nine Chronicles M holds the distinction of being the world’s first fully on-chain and open-source Web3 MMORPG. By delivering truly decentralized experiences in which users can modify, customize, and use the game’s IP in different settings, Nine Chronicles M has revolutionized how gamers interact with and use open-source games and applications. Planetarium Labs is delivering a new set of capabilities to millions of gamers around the world, all of which benefit from the game’s brand name recognition, immersive game mechanics, social features, and earning opportunities.

The release of Nine Chronicles M includes prizes and giveaways, as well as the largest ever reward pool of one million NCG in this year’s PvP battle mode (called “Nine Chronicles M Arena”) that will help fuel competitive gameplay. The launch of Nine Chronicles M will also feature a new chain called Heimdall, which will operate in parallel to Odin, the existing Nine Chronicles M chain. Users will be able to carry their characters seamlessly across PC and mobile as long as the characters are in the same chain.

The new chain was designed to increase transaction volumes and processing in Nine Chronicles M, as well as enhance the gaming experience for users. Heimdall also provides both new and seasoned players a level playing field for all irrespective of their experience or gaming history, while seasoned players can preserve and continue their existing gaming progress on Odin as normal. Having two separate chains also enables Nine Chronicles M to better cater to the diverse gaming preferences of Planetarium Labs’ gaming communities, guaranteeing that users can enjoy the games they play in a way that suits them best.

According to JC Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Planetarium Labs: “The release of Nine Chronicles M is a momentous occasion for us. From the beginning, our goal was to create a game that belongs to the community and by expanding our reach, we’ll be able to provide users worldwide the opportunity to play our game and have ownership. From exciting promotional events to creative and enhanced gaming experiences and our largest-ever reward pool for PvP gaming, Nine Chronicles M promises to deliver excitement, new experiences, and highly performant competitive gameplay on our robust decentralized chains, which should be seen by everyone in the blockchain and Web3 spaces as nothing short of a historic success.”

Alan Lau, Chief Business Officer of Animoca Brands, which led Planetarium Labs’ $32 million Series A funding round in 2022, shared similar sentiments on the release of Nine Chronicles M and said: “With Nine Chronicles, Planetarium Labs delivered something special: a winning combination of engaging gameplay, realistic mechanics, earning opportunities, and community-driven social engagement. We expect Nine Chronicles M to bring in a fresh wave of mobile-first gamers – not just through rewards and sweepstakes but through customizable flexibility, captivating storylines, and highly performant gaming capabilities. We look forward to the impact that Nine Chronicles M will have on decentralized Web3 gaming and the developments it will help to drive in the future.”

For updates and additional information, visit Nine Chronicles M on X, Discord, and Medium. The game is currently available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs is a rapidly growing, community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. The company successfully raised over $32 million in Series A funding led by Animoca Brands in 2022. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level and cementing the game publisher’s position as a revolutionary industry leader.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com

Singapore, November 22, 2023





Attachment