SBB Research Group Foundation Awards Additional Grants to 3 Illinois Nonprofits

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation invited three prior grant recipients to share updates on their critical efforts to support the local community. The Foundation awarded additional grants to further each of the respective organization’s missions (organizations listed alphabetically):



Center for Independent Futures (Evanston) is dedicated to developing innovative product and service models that equip individuals with disabilities and their families with the necessary skills and opportunities to achieve meaningful and complete lives.



Rustic Falls Nature Camp (Skokie) establishes a healing atmosphere for individuals during the most challenging phases of life. They offer a secure and supportive haven where children and their families can escape the demands of their daily routines, providing solace and tranquility to those experiencing trying moments.



Will’s Place (Skokie) is a café in Skokie that empowers adults with intellectual and physical disabilities by offering them employment opportunities and training, enabling them to achieve fulfilling and self-sufficient lives.



“These charities have done so much for the people in their community. We are excited to hear how they have continued and improved their support,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group LLC

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant