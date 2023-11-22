Stifel Unveils Ad Creative Featuring Mikaela Shiffrin

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its expanded partnership with the U.S. Ski Team announced in March, Stifel (NYSE: SF) today unveiled a new series of ad spots and video shorts for the 2023-24 World Cup season to coincide with this weekend’s Stifel Killington Cup in Killington, Vermont.



The video creative focuses on alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin with spots filmed in the mountain setting of Vail, Colorado, culminating in the question, “How do you know when you’ve reached the top?”

Shiffrin broke the all-time record for World Cup wins last year of 86, finishing with 88 to end the season and is already off to a roaring start this winter with her first World Cup win of the season last weekend in Levi, Finland. As one of her many honors, she was recognized for her feat here in the U.S. by being named the ESPY Female Athlete of the Year this past summer.

“What Mikaela accomplished last year was simply out of this world, among the most impressive records in sports history, but through it all she maintains her perspective, her humility, and her ambition to be the best she can be on any given day,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski. “Every one of the Stifel U.S. Ski Team athletes is a role model for hard work, and we’re proud to support Mikaela and the rest of the skiers on the Stifel U.S. Ski Team as they set examples for us all.”

“We had a blast shooting in Vail, with Ron and I chatting on things like reaching for your best and what success can look like. The idea was to have some fun with it,” said Shiffrin of the creative direction. “To have Stifel’s support behind our alpine team and the other teams like cross-country and freestyle skiing will further develop talent and help everyone reach the goals they set out to accomplish.”

Shiffrin and the rest of the Stifel U.S. Ski Team kicked off their 2023-24 winter season in Soelden, Austria, last month as the circuit moves to North America for several events including the Stifel Killington Cup, which gets underway on Friday for the women.

The video ads will appear on Outside+ and NBC Sports television broadcasts, while video shorts for social media, digital, and online usage were also produced. The creative was directed by Stifel’s in-house marketing department with creative input from agency Kuhl Swaine and production and editing from Mercury Films. The ads, titled “To the Top” and “The Speech,” can be viewed here and here, respectively.

Stifel announced its partnership with the Stifel U.S. Ski Team in October 2022 and expanded it to include the Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team, Stifel U.S. Freestyle Ski Team, and Stifel U.S. Freeski Team earlier this year through the 2025-26 World Cup season. Along with title sponsorships of the team and its activation opportunities, the partnership also includes various associate sponsorship levels for World Cup events held in the United States.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.

