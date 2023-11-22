1st Security Bank Announces the Promotion of Sean McCormick to SVP, Director of Credit Administration

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Security Bank (‘the Bank’) is pleased to announce the promotion of Sean McCormick, currently SVP, Credit Administrator, to the position of SVP, Director of Credit Administration, effective November 1st.



Sean joined 1st Security Bank as a Commercial Credit Analyst in 2011. In 2017, he was promoted to Credit Administrator. “Sean’s wealth of credit experience and long history at the Bank have earned him the reputation of a trusted credit advisor,” said Stephanie Nicklaus, EVP, Chief Credit Officer, “Sean has also forged a strong partnership with commercial lending, community and business banking, and retail banking resulting in outstanding customer experiences.”





He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Washington. Sean graduated from the American Bankers’ Association, Stonier Graduate School of Banking, with a leadership certificate from Wharton Executive Education.

Sean is on the Finance Committee for the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties. He continues to provide mentorship for third-year students through Stonier.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-seven branches across Washington and Oregon, with mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the Pacific Northwest. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, (ticker: FSBW) is the holding company for the Bank.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecf63339-a618-4c1b-9a32-e7088a4495df