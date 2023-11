HERD Joins Forces With Local Truckers to Raise Money for Special Olympics Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERD, a leading manufacturer of front-end protection and truck accessories, recently took part in the Special Olympics Manitoba Truck Ride hosted by the Manitoba Trucking Association. The September 9th event saw hundreds of people in attendance, including more than 75 professional drivers and trucking companies from across the province. Together, they celebrated the accomplishments of Special Olympics athletes and raised money to support their year-round programming. By actively participating in the event, HERD reaffirmed its commitment to creating a positive impact not only for drivers on the road but also within the local community.



After breakfast at Grand Pointe Community Centre, the trucks departed as a convoy around the city of Winnipeg’s perimeter. As the convoy of trucks paraded through Winnipeg’s scenic routes, the excitement of the Special Olympics athletes was palpable. They displayed their medals, told stories about their events, and got the opportunity to take an up-close look at the inside of the HERD truck. Reflecting on the event, HERD driver Raj Singh commended the exceptional organization of the volunteers, underscoring the seamless coordination that made the event a success.

“Since its founding in 2003, HERD has always done everything we can to give back to the community around Winnipeg," said Marc Daudet, CEO of HERD. “The opportunity to participate in this year's Truck Ride and help support an incredible organization like Special Olympics Manitoba is not just a privilege but a reflection of our core values and a chance to drive positive change where it matters most.”

The Manitoba Trucking Association said that donations from the event are still rolling in but that they were well on their way to reaching their $50,000 fundraising goal. HERD remains dedicated to continuing the tradition of giving back, ensuring that organizations like Special Olympics Manitoba continue to receive the vital support they need.

Since its founding in 2003, HERD has emerged as one of North America’s premium manufacturers of front-end protection. The Winnipeg-based company has built a reputation for producing high-quality and innovative products that enable drivers and fleet managers to maximize their trucks’ performance. While gaining recognition for its Truck Guards and Grille Guards, HERD also offers a variety of high-quality trucking accessories and recently announced an all-new Electric Power Division, further expanding its innovative product offerings.

Media Contact:

Devynn Kiesman

Marketing Manager

DKiesman@HERD.com

204-222-0880 ext. 261

