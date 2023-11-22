Sustainability Driven Innovations: EarlyBirds Connects Businesses with Eco-Friendly Tech Solutions

Forde, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm offering an open innovation OSINT platform with services providing a way for early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to collaborate and speed up technology adoption and advancement, wants to emphasise they are helping businesses connect with eco-friendly technology solutions. Various kinds of technology have the potential to be used as green solutions, such as renewable energy, robotics in manufacturing and business processes, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, Internet of Things (IoT), block chain, biotechnology, data analytics, and nanotechnology. Businesses who plan on using sustainability-driven innovations can become early adopters by joining the EarlyBirds system at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

Renewable energy technology includes the adoption and growth of renewable energy sources, such as solar, hydro, wind, and geothermal. The use of these sources decreases dependence on fossil fuels and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. While the use of these energy resources is obviously good for the environment, it is also important, however, to take into account possible drawbacks and unintended effects, such as the increase in electronic waste and the use of production practices that are not sustainable, thus negating improvements in sustainability.

Robotics may also play a vital role in allowing manufacturing and business processes to be more sustainable. For instance, robots in manufacturing can be designed to minimize waste, optimise energy usage, and reduce carbon emissions. In addition, robotics automation can be used to avoid energy-intensive errors, more accurate control over processes, and enhanced overall energy efficiency in the manufacturing operations. Robotics can be applied in lean manufacturing principles, allowing for just-in-time production, thus minimising inventory levels and the related wastages in materials and energy.

AI may also be used to improve environmental sustainability by taking advantage of machine learning, data analytics, and advanced algorithms. This enables more efficient resource management, proactive environmental conservation, and informed decision making. AI can be applied to offer more precise climate change modeling and weather prediction, enabling better decision making for mitigation and adaptation strategies. AI can also be applied for achieving sustainable agriculture, including smart transportation and better environmental education and awareness. Meanwhile, innovator companies focused on these emerging technologies can be found in the EarlyBirds platform. Innovator companies that want to join the EarlyBirds system can go to https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

Quantum computing has the potential to solve complex optimisation problems and conduct advanced simulations on how businesses can achieve better environmental sustainability. IoT also has great potential to significantly improve environmental sustainability by allowing for connectivity and the smart management of several devices, systems, and resources. It enables integration of sensors, automation, and data analytics, resulting into enhanced resource efficiency, minimisation of waste, and better environmental management. Blockchain technology, which offers traceability and transparency in supply chains, can also contribute to enhanced environmental sustainability. By allowing the recording of transactions and data on a shared register, blockchain can be used to verify the authenticity and origin of products, ensuring they come from sustainable sources. Blockchain can also allow faster and more accurate monitoring of carbon credits and offsets.

All of these emerging technologies that can be used to achieve better sustainability are represented in the millions of innovator companies that have joined the EarlyBirds platform and many early adopter businesses have already experienced the benefits of enhanced environmental sustainability, resulting into lower energy costs and improved carbon footprints.

EarlyBirds has developed an open source innovation ecosystem that allows innovators, SMEs, and early adopters to form partnerships to accelerate the adoption of advanced and disruptive technology. One of the primary goals of the EarlyBirds open innovation intelligence platform is to help innovator companies in finding customers for their new and advanced technologies, thus enabling them to grow and thrive. Another primary goal is to make it easier for early adopter companies to find new and disruptive innovations that they can apply for solving problems and challenges in their operations, which can offer them a substantial competitive edge.

EarlyBirds is supporting sustainability driven innovations and those interested can visit the EarlyBirds website at http://earlybirds.io or contact them on the telephone or through email.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:



EarlyBirds

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose

+61 401 287 060

support@earlybirds.io

‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose