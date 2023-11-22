‘Taste of Tesoro’ will feature light bites, libations and an exclusive look at Tesoro Club
Tesoro Club, a private club community located on Florida’s Treasure Coast, will host its inaugural Taste of Tesoro, a community open house event on December 2
We believe that Tesoro Club has a mix of natural beauty, world class amenities and a devoted and talented team that is as fine as any community in South Florida.”PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesoro Club, a 1,490-acre private club community located on Florida’s Treasure Coast, will host its inaugural ‘Taste of Tesoro,’ a community open house event on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Tim Jones, Managing Partner, Tesoro Club
"We are really excited to show everyone our beautiful property,” said Tim Jones, Managing Partner for Tesoro Club. “We believe that Tesoro Club has a mix of natural beauty, world class amenities and a devoted and talented team that is as fine as any community in South Florida. We're confident that anyone who comes through our gates will agree with us!"
Complimentary transportation will provide guided tours of the community, giving visitors the opportunity to visit the club’s popular amenities, including the Swim & Racquet Club and the Golf Clubhouse. The Swim & Racquet Club features a junior heated Olympic, zero-edge swimming pool, nine Har-Tru tennis courts, eleven pickleball courts (some with lights), two bocce courts, a tennis pro shop, and the Cabanas Grill. The Landmark Clubhouse houses the Fitness Center and spa services, and the Golf Clubhouse features the Terrace Grill with Chef Guy Rettig, and the golf pro shop, where members can shop for the latest golf gear.
Visitors will see the newly renovated Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course that gracefully winds its way through the community. This 7,333-yard, par-72 course reopened in November 2022 and has received acclaim from national publications including Links Magazine, GolfPass, and The Palm Beach Post.
Attendees will also get the chance to tour the new single-family homes currently under construction within the community. Guests will tour homes by Toll Brothers which is building 54 one- and two-story homes ranging from 2,500 to over 3,500 square feet, and three model homes presented by WCI Communities by Lennar with floorplans offering generous living spaces spanning from 2,100 to over 3,100 square feet.
Visitors are also invited throughout the day to stop in to Terrace Grill and Cabanas Grill to enjoy light bites and libations curated by Tesoro Club’s Executive Chef Guy Rettig. With a 25-year career in leading culinary teams at platinum-rated golf and yacht communities nationwide, and Napa valley’s renown French Laundry, Rettig creates the menus for Tesoro Club’s two dining venues.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the builders behind the recently introduced Signature Homes Collection. Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes, and Janssen Custom Homes built along prime golf, wooded preserves, and lakefront homesites. The builders will be constructing cottage homes to estate-sized residences from 2,000 to over 7,500 square feet that match the homeowner’s vision. Each company will have representatives on-site during the event to answer questions homeowners might have about the newly announced program.
Interested parties can RSVP to the event here: https://tesoroclub.com/taste-of-tesoro-rsvp/
About Tesoro Club
Tesoro Club is located 30 minutes north of the Palm Beaches on Florida’s Treasure Coast. An enviable location surrounded by endless waterways, pristine beaches, and a relaxed Florida lifestyle, Tesoro Club offers private club, social and golf memberships, which include two Clubhouses, 9 Har-Tru tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses.
A collection of new luxury homes includes two of the nation’s top builders – WCI Communities and Toll Brothers – as well as signature home builders Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes and Janssen Custom Home Builders, LLC. New designer models are now open and move-in homes are currently available for sale. For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 for more information.
###
Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram