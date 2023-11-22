Inertia Resources Advocates for Energy Choice and Consumer Solutions in Massachusetts
There are specific measures Massachusetts could adopt, similar to those implemented by other states, to safeguard consumers and ensure transparency on rates and contracts”BOSTON, MA, US, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inertia Resources, the nation's fastest-growing and largest minority-owned energy brokerage firm, is advocating for energy choice for Massachusetts consumers amidst on-going legislation that recently proposed to limit consumer energy options.
Inertia Resources, established in 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts, is a licensed premium broker of electric power, natural gas, renewable energy solutions, and cutting-edge EV charging technology.
Inertia Resources, which supports the primary objective of Massachusetts’ recent S. 2842 bill to combat climate change and promote renewable energy initiatives, commends the citizen-driven petition that prompted lawmakers to remove Section 54, which sought to eliminate the competitive retail electric market. However, the Boston-based firm cautions that curtailing consumer choices going forward, whether with electricity or renewable energy, and reverting Massachusetts back to a monopoly state where consumers are confined to a single government-determined service, benefits no one but the proprietary utility provider.
“The disparity in electricity prices between monopoly and retail choice states is striking,” said Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia Resources. “Monopoly states often experience steadily increasing electricity rates due to factors like infrastructure costs, regulatory restrictions, and a lack of market competition. Conversely, retail choice states benefit from competitive pricing dynamics, leading to more stable or even decreasing electricity costs. If customers in monopoly states had experienced the same price trajectory as those in retail choice states, the cumulative savings could have amounted to a staggering $628 billion for consumers.”
Linton emphasized that in retail choice states, electric choice also extends beyond competitive rates. It encompasses innovation, provider accountability, and enables consumers to select and negotiate electricity plans and renewable energy providers that align with their needs and budget in a rapidly evolving industry.
Consumer advocacy was noted as the basis for ending residential retail choice per the S. 2842 bill before its revision. It is important to acknowledge some retail choice states have faced issues related to market manipulation, misinformation, and predatory pricing in deregulated markets. However, Inertia Resources encourages Massachusetts legislators to explore straightforward remedies to strike a balance between consumer protection and market competition.
"There are specific measures Massachusetts could adopt, similar to those implemented by other states, to safeguard consumers and ensure transparency on rates and contracts,“ said Linton. “The state could mandate providers to display the price to beat on the light bill for individuals in and out of contract, clearly state the conclusion of the customer’s current contract on each bill, and include historical rates on the bill or provide a link for consumers to access rate information."
While based in Boston, Inertia Resources leverages a network of 55 brokers across the nation, serving over 4,000 clients in 22 states. The firm is one of the only premium brokers of electricity in the country for some of the world's largest energy companies. Last year alone, Inertia facilitated savings of over $100 million in energy costs for companies by leveraging those exclusive relationships.
The potential savings of over $6 billion for customers in monopoly states compared to retail choice states alone underscores the pivotal role of the regulatory model in the residential electricity sector. While retail choice offers the promise of lower prices and heightened innovation, Inertia Resources also recognizes it poses challenges that necessitate attention. Ultimately, the selection of the right regulatory model, overseen by Massachusetts policymakers, should prioritize the best interests of consumers, striking a comprehensive balance between the benefits of competition and consumer protection.
