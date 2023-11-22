Submit Release
XPENG G9 awarded Technological Frontrunner of the Year in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today shared the news that the international version of flagship SUV, XPENG G9 has been named the Technological Frontrunner of the Year at Danish award show Auto Awards 2023.

In total, 25 awards were handed out to representatives from the Danish auto industry. The award recognizes XPENG's entry into the Danish market and their dedication to setting a high standard for technological innovation and driving pleasure.

Photo: Heidi Sinnet/Stylize Photography

XPENG was nominated in three categories at this year's Auto Awards, namely Car Brand of the Year, Family Car of the Year (G9) and Technological Frontrunner of the Year (G9).

In the categories where XPENG was nominated, prizes were awarded by a car jury consisting of motoring journalists, where their votes weighed 80% and the votes of the public weighed 20%.

Technological Frontrunner of the Year is awarded to a car that has raised the technological bar the most. With the market's highest charging speed of up to 300 kW, the XPENG G9 has pushed Danes' range anxiety, as it is possible to charge the large SUV from 10-80% in just 20 minutes. The G9 is also packed with comfort and safety equipment as a standard, which helps to democratize the traditionally expensive extra equipment.

XPENG Denmark's Head of Marketing, Joachim Wishart Hummel-Gryholm, stated: "We are very proud to receive this award - and especially this one, as it is the award that looks the most into the future of the auto market and what it has to offer. It is the core of XPENG's philosophy to offer cutting-edge technology and mobility to customers. We delivered the first cars just three months ago, and we are only just getting started.”

About XPENG

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive, and creative mobility solutions. With industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG is bringing vehicles with superior safety, electric efficiency, and on-road performance to markets across the globe. The company is constantly working to advance its core technology offering, including autonomous driving capabilities, SEPA 2.0, and captivating in-car infotainment systems. XPENG has headquarters in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

Visit heyxpeng.com for more information.

Contacts

For Media Enquiries: pr@xiaopeng.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa39e794-a7df-4396-bc48-ebb74bb35fdd
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a268688b-95ee-4732-94c0-fc4578254ee7


