Dental Imaging Market Size to Hit of US$ 5,937.3 Million by 2030 at 4.88% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Key companies covered in dental Imaging market are Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health, VATECH, ACTEON, Envista, CALCIVIS, Align Technology Inc., Cefla s.c., and Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. Dental imaging are medical devices and technologies used in dental care facilities to produce images of the teeth, mouth, jaw and related structures to enable dentists to diagnose and treat dental issues. Key dental imaging modalities include intraoral and panoramic x-rays, CT scans and CBCT.

Burlingame, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global dental imaging market size was valued at US$ 3,742.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 5,937.3 Million by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing investment and funding in dental imaging companies is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players. For instance, in June 2022, Planet DDS, a provider of cloud-based software solutions for North American dental practices, signed a formal agreement to be recapitalized by Aquiline Capital Partners LLC, a private investment firm located in New York, U.S., and London, U.S., with US$ 8.7 billion in assets under management that focuses on investing in firms in the financial services, technology, healthcare, and business services industries.



Market Driver

Advances in dental imaging technologies such as cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), digital intraoral scanners, and 3D imaging have improved the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis and treatment planning, and this is expected to drive the global dental imaging market growth over forecast period. For instance, in April 2023, Ori Dental, a dental product manufacturer, announced the launch of the Ori Intraoral Scanner, a modern replacement to traditional dental PVS impressions. Dental professionals will have a quicker, simpler, and more accurate solution with the Ori Intraoral Scanner, resulting in an all-around improved patient experience. As compared to conventional PVS dental impressions, this intraoral dental scanner is designed to be quicker, lighter, more precise, and more affordable.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global dental imaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period due to increasing partnerships by market players. For instance, in May 2023, Pearl, a provider of dental AI solutions, and VisiQuick, a provider of dental imaging software in Europe, announced that VisiQuick users may now use Pearl's Second Opinion disease detection features as a fully integrated feature set. Through this partnership, Pearl's AI solution suite will be more widely accessible internationally, providing patients in the EU with better dental care.

Among end user, the hospitals segments is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to increasing insurance parogams for patients that can lead to proper recovery. In May 2021, Delta Dental Plans Association announced the nationwide implementation of the consumer assessment of healthcare providers and systems (CAHPS) dental plan survey by its member companies covering hospitals in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Key players operating in the global dental imaging market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health, VATECH, ACTEON, Envista, CALCIVIS, Align Technology Inc., Cefla s.c., and Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Market Key Developments

In September 2022, 3Shape, a company that focuses in digital dentistry, announced the launch of TRIOS 5 Wireless, a completely new, state-of-the-art intraoral scanner that is designed to make it easier than ever for dentists to go digital with their dentistry.

In April 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation, a manufacturer of dental equipment, announced the completion of its acquisition of Carestream Dental's Intraoral Scanner business. This company will operate under the name DEXIS, and will be a component of the Envista Equipment and Consumables Segment.

In February 2023, Planmeca, a manufacturer of high-tech dental equipment, announced collaboration with Elite Dental Partners, a dental service organization that specializes in business management support services. This collaboration provided Elite Dental Partners-supported companies access to extraoral dental imaging equipment, and thus, enabling these facilities to utilize both Planmeca 3D and 2D imaging devices.

In September 2022, Midmark Corp., a dental solutions provider, launched the new Midmark Extraoral Imaging System (EOIS) product line including 2D panoramic and 3D CBCT imaging X-ray devices with cephalometric add-on options

Market Restraint

The adoption of dental imaging equipment and technologies can be hampered by their high cost of acquisition and maintenance, particularly for smaller dental practises or practises with tight budgets. High-quality intraoral scanners are quite expensive and come with extra expenses like software subscriptions, training, auxiliary equipment, and customer support that is charged on a fee-basis. For instance, the iTero Element, an intraoral scanner developed by the international medical device company Align Technology, Inc., global medical device company costs between US$ 20,000 and US$ 30,000. However, there are additional expenses such as the usage of disposable tips, that cost US$ 4 per piece, and must be acquired from Align Technology, Inc. and cannot be autoclaved.

The cost of a brand-new small to medium-sized dental cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging system ranges from US$ 50,000 to US$ 100,000.

Market Opportunity

The advent of tele-dentistry and remote consultations provides an opportunity for dental imaging technology to facilitate remote diagnosis and treatment planning. Hence, this is expected to boost global dental imaging market growth over forecast period. For instance, in February 2023, MouthWatch, LLC, a cloud based dental imaging solutions provider, announced the launch of Dentistry.One, a comprehensive virtual-first solution that is designed to transform oral healthcare and the dental patient care journey. Dentistry.One will include a countrywide network of on-demand dentists accessible for live and asynchronous video appointments, a digital connection between dental and medical care via company's proprietary software, and navigation benefits to assist patients in obtaining treatment more simply.

Global Dental Imaging Market - Cross Sectional Analysis

Among product type, the intraoral scanner segment is dominant during the forecast period in North America region as key players are focusing on organic strategies such as the launch of new equipment, and this is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, , Glidewell, a U.S.-based medical device company, announced a collaboration with Medit, a global leader in 3D scanning solutions for dental clinics and labs, to launch the fastscan.io Intraoral Scanner. The fastscan.io adds to Glidewell's line-up of online products by bringing the most cutting-edge dental labs to patients.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type: Intraoral X-ray Systems Wall/Floor Mounted Intraoral X-ray Systems Hand-held Intraoral X-ray Systems Intraoral Scanner Intraoral Sensors Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates Extra oral X-ray Systems Panoramic X-ray Systems Cephalometric Projections Systems Cone-beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging Intraoral Cameras

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Independent Dental Clinics Forensic Laboratories

By Region North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



