One-Off 1946 Delahaye 135 M Roadster with Singular Coachwork by Abbott Set to Shine at Broad Arrow 2024 Amelia Auction

Amelia Island, FL, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company, is thrilled to announce an early highlight consignment with the 1946 Delahaye 135 M Abbott Roadster, estimated at $700,000 - $900,000, slated for this year’s Radius Auction at The Amelia and being held on March 1-2. Prepare to be transported back in time as a piece of automotive history takes center stage, a masterpiece and singular example of classic elegance and British craftsmanship.

This particular Delahaye 135 M, with its disappearing top and gracefully flowing fenders, is a testament to the timeless allure of Delahaye coupled with the exquisite artistry of British coachbuilder E.D. Abbott, Ltd. Introduced in 1935, the Delahaye 135 series made waves with a new chassis housing a 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine. The 135 M followed suit, featuring a slightly larger powerplant and offering various carburetor configurations for increased horsepower.

This exquisite Roadster was originally commissioned for Maharaja Yashwant Rao Holkar II, a visionary ruler of the princely state of Indore in India. Known for his progressive governance and commitment to education and infrastructure, Maharaja Holkar II also had a passion for luxury cars, making the Delahaye 135 M from E.D. Abbott, Ltd. a cherished part of his collection. Most recently, the Delahaye was shown at major Concours d’Elegance events, including the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance.

The handsome Delahaye, offered out of half-century long ownership, joins the recently announced 2020 McLaren Speedtail as early highlights for the Amelia Island auction.

