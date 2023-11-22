Vice President meets with Denmark’s Crown Prince

VIETNAM, November 22 -

COPENHAGEN — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân has a meeting with Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik in Copenhagen on November 22 (local time) as part of her official visit to the European nation.

Frederik said he believes that Xuân's visit will contribute to consolidating and forging the Việt Nam-Denmark comprehensive partnership, and suggested the two sides maintain their cooperation and mutual support, and work to implement agreements within the framework of the Green Strategic Partnership approved by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on November 1.

Xuân, for her part, stressed that Frederik’s Vietnam visit last year vividly demonstrated the traditional friendship and political trust of the bilateral comprehensive partnership.

She called on the Royal Family and Government of Denmark to further support Việt Nam in realising the commitments of the Just Energy Transition Partnership, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

She suggested the Crown Prince support Danish organisations, such as the green national fund, to assist Việt Nam's green transition, and encourage Danish businesses to operate in the Southeast Asian nation in the fields of renewable energy and green growth.

Xuân used the occasion to thank the Royal Family and Government of Denmark for creating favourable conditions for more than 16,000 Vietnamese to integrate into host society, thus contributing to the bilateral relations.

Frederik noted that he backs Danish enterprises to launch projects in Việt Nam's Mekong Delta and encourages them to expand operations to other potential areas.

Host and guest shared the view that the two countries need to maintain regular cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges, especially between youths.

The same day, Xuân met with representatives from major Danish businesses spanning such areas as processing and manufacturing and renewable energy.

The Danish firms lauded efforts by the Vietnamese Government, ministries and agencies in improving the domestic investment environment, and shared the view that the Việt Nam-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership will open up many opportunities for foreign enterprises to invest in sustainable development and green transition in Việt Nam.

Xuân said the Vietnamese government prioritises attracting quality foreign direct investment, targeting projects using high-tech, with high added values and sustainable development. — VNS