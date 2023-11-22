Conagra Brands Canada Introduces Bertolli® Frozen Skillet Meals to Help Canadians Bring the Italian Restaurant Experience Home

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians trust Bertolli® for its rich 150-year heritage that is synonymous with elevated Italian flavours. Now, Conagra Brands Canada, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ) proudly presents the opportunity to taste that heritage in Bertolli® frozen skillet meals that bring the Italian restaurant experience home.



Bertolli® frozen skillet meals are bursting with traditional and authentic flavours in richly flavoured pasta creations that are made with real simple ingredients like freshly sautéed garlic and slow-simmered sauces.

Quick and easy to prepare in under 12 minutes, these meals are an ideal choice for those wanting an Italian restaurant-inspired meal at home. Bertolli® frozen skillet meals will serve two, so are perfect for a cozy date night in or for any day of the week when you want a delicious Italian meal at home with minimal preparation or clean up. Simply pour into a skillet, heat, and soon after, a sumptuous meal awaits.

The Bertolli® frozen skillet meals lineup includes:

Chicken Florentine & Farfalle (624 g)

Italian Sausage & Rigatoni (624 g)

Chicken Carbonara (624 g)

Chicken Alfredo & Penne (624 g)

Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo (624 g)



"In today's busy world, we are often pressed for time but still seek authentic, rich flavours," says Arsalan Ahmed, Brand Manager at Conagra Brands Canada. “With the introduction of Bertolli® frozen skillet meals we want to help Canadians enjoy a premium dining experience at home, along with meaningful connections and memorable moments around the table."

The Bertolli® frozen skillet meals are available in the frozen section at major grocery stores nationwide, including Sobey’s, Longos, Walmart and Metro.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher's®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO® and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Earth Balance®, and Gardein® offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca .

For more information, please contact:

Sarah El-Bakri

Harbinger

selbakri@harbingerideas.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/753c9655-81fa-416d-8491-730967be8a79