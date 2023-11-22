Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Size to Surpass USD 6.44 Billion by 2032

The global clinical trial supply and logistics market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass around USD 6.44 billion by 2032, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2032.

Ottawa, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical trial supply and logistics market size accounted for USD 3.42 billion in 2023, According to Precedence Research. North America led the market with the largest market share of 39% in 2022.



The clinical trial supply & logistics market is a critical and specialized sector within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. It encompasses a range of activities, services, and processes that are essential for the planning, management, and execution of clinical trials, which are crucial in bringing new drugs, therapies, and medical devices to market. This sector plays a pivotal role in ensuring that clinical trials are conducted efficiently, safely, and in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Download Sample Copy for Better Understanding @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3303



Key Insights:

By Service, the logistics & distribution segment dominated the market in 2022.

By Phase, the phase III segment dominated the market in 2022.

By End-user, the pharmaceuticals segment contributed the largest market share of 46% in 2022.

By Therapeutic Area, the cardiovascular diseases segment led the market in 2022.



Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the growing number of clinical trials for various diseases such as cancer, CVD and others. For instance, in February 2023, Pfizer published encouraging findings from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study of TALZENNA with XTANDI. These findings showed a tremendous and clinically important improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) compared to placebo plus XTANDI in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Thus, this kind of development is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the growing pharmaceutical sector, especially in India and China. For instance, according to secondary sources, the Indian Pharmaceutical business saw a CAGR of 6-8% from FY18 to FY23, mostly due to an 8% increase in exports and a 6% increase in the domestic market. The pharmaceutical industry of India grew by about 5% in FY23, reaching USD 49.78 billion. Moreover, the handling and transportation of temperature-sensitive products, including vaccines and biologics, are crucial aspects of clinical trials. The region's clinical trial supply & logistics providers have adapted to meet the demands of cold chain logistics, including maintaining the integrity of products within specified temperature ranges. Thus, this is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. The region is a hub for biological drug development and the advancements of innovative therapies, including gene therapies and cell-based therapies. These therapies may have unique handling and storage requirements, and clinical supply & logistics providers offer specialized services to support their distribution. In addition, several European governments provide support and incentives to promote clinical research and development. Thus, this is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at

sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308



Report Highlights

By Service, the manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. This is owing to the rising need for biologics and complex molecules, the development of manufacturing facilities, the rapid growth in clinical trials, which has led to rise in the availability of raw materials, and the rising need for high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing. For instance, in March 2023, to successfully design a formulation and produce an orally dosed small molecule for the clinical phase, Catalent and Grunenthal formed a long-term relationship. To push its development initiatives to first-in-human trials, Grunenthal has been able to use compounds with promising preclinical results. At this point, Catalent assisted Grunenthal in creating a formulation with enhanced bioavailability, enabling a quicker clinical development schedule moving forward. Thus, this is expected to drive the segment expansion during the forecast period.

the manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. This is owing to the rising need for biologics and complex molecules, the development of manufacturing facilities, the rapid growth in clinical trials, which has led to rise in the availability of raw materials, and the rising need for high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing. For instance, in March 2023, to successfully design a formulation and produce an orally dosed small molecule for the clinical phase, Catalent and Grunenthal formed a long-term relationship. To push its development initiatives to first-in-human trials, Grunenthal has been able to use compounds with promising preclinical results. At this point, Catalent assisted Grunenthal in creating a formulation with enhanced bioavailability, enabling a quicker clinical development schedule moving forward. Thus, this is expected to drive the segment expansion during the forecast period. By Phase, the Phase II segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics market plays a crucial role in Phase II clinical trials, which are a critical phase in the drug development process. Phase II trials are designed to assess the safety and efficacy of a new drug or medical treatment in a larger group of patients than in Phase I trials. Phase II trials may involve multiple trial sites, often located in different regions or countries. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics providers manage the logistics to ensure that investigational materials are delivered to each site on schedule. This can include international distribution, customs clearance, and adherence to local regulations. Thereby, driving the segment growth over the forecast period.

the Phase II segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics market plays a crucial role in Phase II clinical trials, which are a critical phase in the drug development process. Phase II trials are designed to assess the safety and efficacy of a new drug or medical treatment in a larger group of patients than in Phase I trials. Phase II trials may involve multiple trial sites, often located in different regions or countries. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics providers manage the logistics to ensure that investigational materials are delivered to each site on schedule. This can include international distribution, customs clearance, and adherence to local regulations. Thereby, driving the segment growth over the forecast period. By End-user, the biological segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene treatments, cell therapies, and other medicines produced from live creatures are all considered biologics, a type of pharmaceutical. Providers of clinical trial supply & logistics aid in the creation of these sophisticated biological products. In addition, biotechnology methods that include the culture of cells, microbes, or recombinant DNA technologies are often used to manufacture biologics. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics companies collaborate with manufacturers to guarantee that biologics are made by GMPs and other quality requirements. Thus, this is expected to drive the market expansion.

the biological segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene treatments, cell therapies, and other medicines produced from live creatures are all considered biologics, a type of pharmaceutical. Providers of clinical trial supply & logistics aid in the creation of these sophisticated biological products. In addition, biotechnology methods that include the culture of cells, microbes, or recombinant DNA technologies are often used to manufacture biologics. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics companies collaborate with manufacturers to guarantee that biologics are made by GMPs and other quality requirements. Thus, this is expected to drive the market expansion. By Therapeutic Area, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. This is because clinical studies and the demand for supportive services are constantly evolving, along with extremely complicated clinical approaches. Clinical trials in oncology are intended to identify, control, and treat cancer and its symptoms. In cancer clinical trial supplies, main and secondary packing are included. Packaging's main goal is to increase patient compliance. Thereby, driving the segment growth.

You can further customize the report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/3303

Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.42 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 6.44 Billion Growth Rate from 2023 to 2032 CAGR 7.3% North America Share 39% Fastest Growing Region North America

Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing advances in clinical trial logistics and supply

The quantity of registered clinical studies has significantly increased in recent years. Approximately 4,39,527 reported clinical trials were available as of January 22, 2023. Clinical trials have become more difficult recently, while they continue to be essential for the R&D of new drugs and technology. Compared to other industries, the pharmaceutical business spends the greatest percentage of its revenue on research and development. Thus, this is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Restraint

High cost of clinical trials

The high cost of clinical trials is a major impediment to the worldwide market's expansion. The primary cause for concern is the rising price of clinical studies. The need to gather more clinical data is becoming more and more important, which drives up the cost of clinical research. When planning a clinical study, the researchers in charge must take trial design, location selection, protocol design, and trial execution into account. Thus, the high cost of clinical trials hamper the market growth during the projected period.

Opportunity

Increasing R&D expenditure

The increasing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth over the projected period. Multiple governments across the globe are actively supporting investments for research and development-based activities, especially in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Thus, the aforementioned stats drive the revenue expansion.

Challenge

Globalization of clinical trials and temperature control



Conducting clinical trials on a global scale introduces complexities related to international logistics, import/export regulations, customs clearance, and varying regulatory requirements across different countries and regions. In addition, many clinical trial materials, including biologics and vaccines, are temperature-sensitive. Maintaining the cold chain throughout the supply chain to ensure the integrity and efficacy of these materials is a constant challenge, particularly in regions with extreme temperature variations. Thus, this is expected to be a major challenge for the market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Clinical Trial Imaging Market : The global clinical trial imaging market size was reached at USD 1.98 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 4.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.02% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The global clinical trial imaging market size was reached at USD 1.98 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 4.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.02% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Clinical Trials Support Services Market : The global clinical trials support services market size accounted for USD 21.57 billion in 2022 and it is expected to attain around USD 46.14 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

The global clinical trials support services market size accounted for USD 21.57 billion in 2022 and it is expected to attain around USD 46.14 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Clinical Trial Supplies Market: The global clinical trial supplies market size was exhibited at USD 2.61 billion in 2022 and it is expected to expand to around USD 4.9 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.



Recent Developments

In June 2023, Marken and SkyCell teamed together to offer cutting-edge shipping options for pharmaceutical items used in clinical trials. SkyCell is the pioneer and market-leading maker of temperature-controlled hybrid containers for the pharmaceutical sector. To carry vital and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, the cooperation will give Marken SkyCell containers.



Market Key Players:

Almac Group

DHL

Parexel

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon)

Marken

Piramal Pharma Solutions

UDG Healthcare

Catalent, Inc.

FedEx

Movianto

Packaging Coordinators Inc.



Market Segmentation:

By Service

Logistics & Distribution

Storage & Retention

Packaging, Labeling, and Blinding

Manufacturing

Comparator Sourcing

Others

By Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By End-user

Pharmaceuticals

Biologicals

Medical Device



By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

CNS and Mental Disorders

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3303

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter