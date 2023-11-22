We are excited to share the launch of the COP28 Virtual Ocean Pavilion, a free to access online platform dedicated to raising the visibility of the ocean and showcasing why the ocean matters in climate negotiations and to all life on our planet. You can access live and on–demand ocean and climate events, including high level speakers, explore exhibition booths, watch on-location COP28 reporting and interviews with delegates, take educational quizzes, earn certifications of attendance, access valuable networking opportunities and discover the treasure trove to learn more about the ocean and climate connection.

The pavilion aims to democratize the ocean at COPs and promote unity and inclusivity, whilst increasing knowledge, commitment, and action for the ocean-climate nexus at key events during the UN Climate Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE, 30 November-12 December 2023. It is also a key tool in increasing transparency and equitable access to climate discussions and information. To aid this process you can find an overview of the ocean events taking place at the COP28 itself with livestreaming links where available.

The COP28 Virtual Ocean Pavilion is in its third year running and co-organized by the Global Ocean Forum and Plymouth Marine Laboratory with further collaborating partners from across the globe. The diversity of organizers and collaborating partners ensures a wide range of perspectives on ocean and climate issues and provides opportunities for forging cross-sectoral cooperation and collaboration on ocean-climate action at the national, regional, and global levels.

Plymouth Marine Laboratory, 22 November 2023. More information.

