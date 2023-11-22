Occurrence of developmental malformations is of interest since they potentially influence organismal performance and fitness. We report an increased incidence (⁓ 46 fold) of physical malformations in the larvae of the American lobster Homarus Gammarus (Linnaeus, 1758) in response to seawater acidification (–0.58 pH units relative to nominal pH 8.0). We observed three malformations under the influence of seawater acidification previously undescribed in lobster larvae: a flared carapace, twisted tail, and cross claw. Larvae reared under seawater acidification exhibit significantly lower survivorship (by ⁓14%) and the occurrence of a malformation decreases survivorship (12.7%). Larvae with four types of malformations did not progress through development to reach post-larval stages. Namely, these malformations were a flared carapace, curled carapace, twisted tail, and cross claw. Results from this study provide photographic documentation of various lobster larval malformations that ultimately affect individual success and can be applied for quality-control in hatcheries.

Ramesh K., Svanberg L., Casties I., Eriksson S. & Dupont S., 2023. Photographic characterisation of acidification-induced larval malformations in the European lobster Homarus gammarus (Linnaeus, 1758) (Decapoda: Astacidea: Nephropidae). Journal of Crustacean Biology 43(4): ruad066. doi: 10.1093/jcbiol/ruad066. Article (subscription required).

