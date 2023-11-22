French coastal network for carbonate system monitoring: the CocoriCO2 dataset

Since the beginning of the industrial revolution, atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) concentrations have risen steadily and have induced a decrease of the averaged surface ocean pH by 0.1 units, corresponding to an increase in ocean acidity of about 30 %. In addition to ocean warming, ocean acidification poses a tremendous challenge to some marine organisms, especially calcifiers. The need for long-term oceanic observations of pH and temperature is a key element to assess the vulnerability of marine communities and ecosystems to these pressures. Nearshore productive environments, where a large majority of shellfish farming activities are conducted, are known to present pH levels as well as amplitudes of daily and seasonal variations that are much larger than those observed in the open ocean. Yet, to date, there are very few coastal observation sites where these parameters are measured simultaneously and at high frequency.

To bridge this gap, an observation network was initiated in 2021 in the framework of the CocoriCO 2 project. Six sites were selected along the French Atlantic and Mediterranean coastlines based on their importance in terms of shellfish production and the presence of high- and low-frequency monitoring activities. At each site, autonomous pH sensors were deployed both inside and outside shellfish production areas, next to high-frequency CTD (conductivity- temperature-depth) probes operated through two operating monitoring networks. pH sensors were set to an acquisition rate of 15 min and discrete seawater samples were collected biweekly in order to control the quality of pH data (laboratory spectrophotometric measurements) as well as to measure total alkalinity and dissolved inorganic carbon concentrations for full characterization of the carbonate system. While this network has been up and running for more than two years, the acquired dataset has already revealed important differences in terms of pH variations between monitored sites related to the influence of diverse processes (freshwater inputs, tides, temperature, biological processes). Data are available at https://doi.org/10.17882/96982 (Petton et al., 2023a).

Petton S., Pernet F., Le Roy V., Huber M., Martin S., Macé E., Bozec Y., Loisel S., Rimmelin-Maury P., Grossteffan E., Repecaud M., Quemener L., Retho M., Manac’h S., Papin M., Pineau P., Lacoue-Labarthe T., Deborde J., Costes L., Polsenaere P., Rigouin L., Benhamou J., Gouriou L., Lequeux J., Labourdette N., Savoye N., Messiaen G., Foucault E., Ouisse V., Richard M., Lagarde F., Voron F., Kempf V., Mas S., Giannecchini L., Vidussi F., Mostajir B., Leredde Y., Alliouane S., Gattuso J.-P. & Gazeau, F., 2023. French coastal network for carbonate system monitoring: the CocoriCO 2 dataset. Earth System Science Data Discussions. Article.

