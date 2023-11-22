Agencies extend comment period on proposed rule to require large banks to maintain long-term debt
November 22, 2023
Agencies extend comment period on proposed rule to require large banks to maintain long-term debt
- Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
- Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
For release at 10:00 a.m. EST
Federal bank regulatory agencies announced today that they will extend until January 16, 2024, the comment period on their long-term debt proposed rule to improve the resolvability of large banks and enhance financial stability. The agencies extended the comment period to allow interested parties more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments.
Comments on the proposal were originally due by November 30.