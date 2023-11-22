Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

ITHACA, Mich., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable January 2, 2024 to shareholders of record December 15, 2023. Based on a recent closing price of $8.20 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 6.83%.



Contact:

Benjamin Ogle

CFO

(989) 875-5562