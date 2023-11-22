Submit Release
House of Sillage Unveils Disney100 Minnie Mouse Fragrance – Limited Edition by House of Sillage : A Tribute to Elegance

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Sillage, the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship in the world of haute parfumerie, is proud to announce the launch of the Disney100 Minnie Mouse Fragrance, a limited-edition perfume that pays homage to the enduring charm of Minnie Mouse and celebrates a century of Disney magic.

A Bottle Crafted with Precision

The cap’s surface has a sleek and futuristic appearance, with a reflective metallic texture and features triangular facets that create a geodesic sphere. The cap is further adorned with a hand-painted lilac enamel bow, and glistening Swarovski crystals, all meticulously crafted to reflect House of Sillage's commitment to quality and luxury.

The Disney 100th Anniversary Minnie Mouse Fragrance is a harmonious blend of top notes featuring the brightness of orange, lemon, and apple. Heart notes sing of lily-of-the-valley, orange blossom, and violet. Finally, the base notes gracefully conclude the olfactory journey with the sweetness of strawberry, the warmth of sandalwood, and the gentle embrace of musk.

A Tribute to Disney's Legacy

This fragrance is more than a scent; it's a tribute to Disney's legacy and a celebration of Minnie Mouse's enduring magic. Wear it with pride and experience the enchantment that has charmed hearts for 100 years.

The Disney100 Minnie Mouse Fragrance – Limited Edition by House of Sillage will be available in limited quantities. For more details, please visit https://houseofsillage.com/

