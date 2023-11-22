Bay Community Bancorp Announces CFO Retirement

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Community Bancorp, (OTCPink: CBOBA) (the “Company”), parent company of Community Bank of the Bay, (the “Bank”) a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank and California’s first certified FDIC-insured Community Development Financial Institution (“CDFI”) with full-service offices in Oakland, Danville, San Jose and San Mateo, today announced that Daniel Northway has retired from his position as Chief Financial Officer and has entered into an ongoing Consulting Agreement with the Company. Karry Karavolos Bryan, currently SVP Controller of the Company, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer until such time as a search for a permanent replacement is completed.



“We are grateful for Dan’s contributions to the company over his five year tenure with the Bank” stated William S. Keller, CEO. “Dan played an important leadership role during a period of significant growth made even more challenging by the organizational and economic turmoil caused by the pandemic. The board joins me in thanking Dan for his valued service and contributions and we wish him the best in his retirement.”

Prior to joining Community Bank of the Bay, Karry Karavolos Bryan held senior level accounting positions at several financial services companies until joining the Bank in 2021. Karavolos Bryan has 18 years of financial and accounting experience, including implementing FDICIA-compliant control and risk management practices and SEC Reporting. She earned a MBA with a concentration in Finance/Marketing from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a BBS with a concentration in Accounting from the University of San Francisco.

About Bay Community Bancorp

Bay Community Bancorp (OTCPink: CBOBA) is the parent company of Community Bank of the Bay, a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank that serves the financial needs of closely held businesses and professional service firms, as well as their owner-operators and non-profit organizations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Community Bank of the Bay is a member of the FDIC, an SBA Preferred Lender, and a CDARS depository institution, headquartered in Oakland, and is California’s first FDIC-insured certified Community Development Financial Institution. The bank is recognized for establishing the Bay Area Green Fund to provide financing to sustainable businesses and projects and supports environmentally responsible values. Additional information on the bank is available online at www.BankCBB.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, such as, among others, statements about plans, expectations and goals concerning growth and improvement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

