Fujifilm Showcases Enhanced Cloud-based Synapse® Enterprise Imaging Portfolio at the 2023 Radiological Society of North America Conference

New Synapse product enhancements and integrations streamline workflows and patient engagement capabilities enterprise-wide

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, will showcase its enhanced Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio in booth #1929 at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference held November 26 – 30 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Fujifilm brings relentless innovation to its Synapse® portfolio to deliver a tailored user experience that enables clinical teams to support diagnostic accuracy and provide the highest level of patient care.

“Building on our deep expertise in enterprise informatics, our latest advancements to the Synapse portfolio will help deliver enhanced efficiency across imaging departments and improve outcomes for patients and staff,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We look forward to demonstrating our latest advancements and integrations at this year’s RSNA, as they illustrate our continued commitment to and investment in our enterprise imaging business, teams and technology.”

Synapse® 7x is Fujifilm’s next-generation cloud-based enterprise imaging platform that unites data and imaging from radiology, mammography, cardiology, 3D and other specialties across the entire enterprise. Synapse 7x operates on server-side rendering technology that is hardware independent as well as cloud deployable. The solution was recently granted authority to operate on U.S. Department of Defense networks.

Fujifilm will showcase the following new specialty-specific features and benefits of Synapse 7x version 7.4 in booth #1929.

Synapse 7x has more than 50 new features designed to improve radiologist efficiencies, workflows, visualization, and fast access, many of which are a direct result of customer feedback and contributions, as well as technological and market evolutions. Visitors will be able to experience a power worklist, viewer enhancements that span our series picker and PowerJacket, reading protocols, real-time worklist updates, and new AI algorithm integrations, all built on the latest technological foundations.

Cardiologists will also experience the benefits of the Synapse 7x single diagnostic PACS platform with release version 7.4 in areas such as improved vessel diagram support and the inclusion of venous diagrams and filters and echo scoring diagram enhancements. In addition, attendees can demonstrate Fujifilm's AI-focused integration with Ultromics, which was developed to address workflow inefficiencies and transform cardiology. This technology integration will demonstrate how AI is revolutionizing the diagnosis of heart failure, including for preserved Ejection Fraction, and how AI adoption helps organizations reevaluate key benchmarks such as accuracy, precision, productivity, and processing times.

Synapse® AI Orchestrator brings unprecedented AI insights directly within Synapse PACS workflows to seamlessly support healthcare providers – including algorithms from any vendor. The Synapse AI Orchestrator can support and manage multiple scans conducted on the same study, even asynchronously. The solution can prioritize studies based on ﬁndings with automated report population and notifications to care teams regarding critical results and facilitate unrestricted communication with Fujifilm partner vendors and academic research institutions. Healthcare organizations like Jefferson Einstein Hospital are experiencing these benefits.

Synapse® Pathology is a comprehensive pathology PACS solution that streamlines case management through proprietary advances in image digitization to accelerate case turnaround time. The technology was acquired by Fujifilm in 2023 and is the only FDA-cleared pathology solution for primary diagnosis with multiple scanners. RSNA attendees can experience the technology that was recently adopted by nationally recognized healthcare organizations.

Synapse® EIS/RIS is Fujifilm’s comprehensive radiology and enterprise-wide information system that streamlines workflows, supports care quality, and increases engagement throughout the entire patient care journey. Fujifilm will showcase upgrades to the system’s mobile optimized self-scheduling and native patient engagement functionality.

In addition to these new features, Fujifilm’s entire Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio will be available for demonstration, including:

Synapse Cloud provides a scalable and secure environment to host and manage the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio. A cloud service provider since 2005, the company now offers both Fujifilm-owned data centers as well as support for the major public cloud companies.

provides a scalable and secure environment to host and manage the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio. A cloud service provider since 2005, the company now offers both Fujifilm-owned data centers as well as support for the major public cloud companies. Synapse Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) seamlessly captures, stores, and manages all clinical images and content from every service line—regardless of the generating source, format type, or siloed storage system. This solution has ranked Best in KLAS for four consecutive years.

seamlessly captures, stores, and manages all clinical images and content from every service line—regardless of the generating source, format type, or siloed storage system. This solution has ranked Best in KLAS for four consecutive years. Synapse 3D brings efficient 3D rendered images and advanced visualization workflows to all Synapse users across multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, and surgery

brings efficient 3D rendered images and advanced visualization workflows to all Synapse users across multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, and surgery Synapse Analytics is Fujifilm’s cloud-based, data mining and extraction engine that serves as a single point of analysis for multi-server customers, enabling true business and imaging informatics intelligence for the entire organization.

To learn more and schedule your RSNA demonstration with Fujifilm, visit rsna.fujimed.com.

