Heliogen to Present at the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on November 30th

Heliogen invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (OTCQX: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology, today announced that Sagar Kurada, CFO and Head of Strategy, will present live at the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 30th, 2023.



DATE: November 30th

TIME: 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/46Go9Bf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. Christie Obiaya, CEO of Heliogen, and Sagar Kurada, CFO and Head of Strategy, will be available for one-on-one meetings. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about and register for the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Completed particle receiver design verification on the world’s first fully integrated Gen 3 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plant and deployed it for on-sun testing

Created design for Photovoltaic (PV) Hybrid Power product (CSP + Thermal Energy Storage + PV) to deliver 24/7 clean energy

Initiated groundbreaking in Oct. 2023 on a high-capacity factor steam product (“24/7 Steam”) at a small commercial scale site in West Texas

Increased commercial pipeline significantly with qualified leads growing to 1.8 GW from 825 MW and Pre-FID activities up 40 MW

$73MM in contracted revenue backlog

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding achieving our financial and operational goals, future growth opportunities and our expanding opportunity pipeline. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our financial and business performance, including risk of uncertainty in our financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; (ii) the delisting of our common stock on the New York Stock Exchange; (iii) changes in our business and strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; (iv) our ability to execute our business model, including market acceptance of our planned products and services and achieving sufficient production volumes at acceptable quality levels and prices; (v) our ability to access sources of capital to finance operations, growth and future capital requirements; (vi) our ability to maintain and enhance our products and brand, and to attract and retain customers; (vii) our ability to scale in a cost effective manner; (viii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) developments and projections relating to our competitors and industry; (x) unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; and (xi) our ability to protect our intellectual property. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the “Risk Factors” section in Part I, Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and other documents filed by Heliogen from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Heliogen assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Heliogen Investor Contact:

Louis Baltimore

VP, Investor Relations

Louis.Baltimore@Heliogen.com

Heliogen Media Contact:

Sam Padreddii

Manager, Corporate Communications

Sam.Padreddii@Heliogen.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com