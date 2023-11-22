Yohann Announce Versatile Wood iPad Stand for Home Use that Combines High Functionality with Elegance and Beauty

Basel, Switzerland – Yohann, a renowned manufacturer of Apple accessories that merges local traditional craftsmanship and modern precision technology, is proud to announce its versatile Apple iPad Stand Wood for home use that combines high functionality with an elegant and beautiful design.

Created in 2014 by Architect Berend Frenzel after a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter that was funded in 4 days and reached final funding of 275% of its initial goal, the Yohann wood iPad stand is regarded as one of the best iPad stands currently available on the market with trade press celebrating the product with headlines, such as “Yohann Is An iPad Stand Jony Ive Could Be Proud Of.”

“I was looking for a functional iPad stand that would also look beautifully in combination with the iPad as well as when not in use,” said Berend Frenzel when explaining why he created the revolutionary stand. “The research was quite sobering, as almost every product was either functional or had a good design, but none of them had both characteristics. There was simply no product I would have liked to buy.”

The Yohann iPad stand is the most versatile iPad stand for home use and combines high functionality with extraordinary elegance and beauty. Some of the product’s key features include:

Functionality: The patented design allows users to position the iPad in three different angles in both landscape and portrait view. In addition, it supports the iPad perfectly on a soft surface like a duvet or the lap, or even when relaxing on the couch. All this is possible without any moving parts, which makes the stand so simple and elegant. Three footprints are positioned in such a manner that the iPad rests stably at all angles. The iPad Pro Stand comes with an additional option to magnetically attach the Apple Pencil to the front of the stand and store it securely in an opening on the back of the iPad. This way, the Apple Pencil is always at hand and will never be lost.

Versatility: Yohann’s iPad stand allows users to enjoy their device hands-free in almost any situation at home. Whether individuals use the iPad on a desk or on the couch, when reading recipes in the kitchen or watching a video in bed – the possibilities of use for this iPad stand are unlimited. In addition, the stand is designed to be very mobile within the home environment, with both the iPad and the stand easily carried around with just one hand.

Design: The iPad stand is made from a single piece of beautiful oak or walnut wood. The shape is a result of the structural calculation and the reduction to include only the necessary components to ensure a modest and light-looking design. The combination of the beautiful and haptically appealing wood with the slim design of the iPad is very satisfying. As wood is softer than the aluminium and glass of the iPad, no extra rubber protections or bumpers are needed. The purity and simplicity of the stand and the unexpected versatility are what make Yohann’s design exceptional.

Sustainability: The products are sustainably crafted in small family businesses in Italy with high European standards for labour and environment. Additionally, a sheltered workshop for people with mental and physical disabilities is intensively involved in the process of finishing, packaging and shipping the products. This provides a decent job and self-esteem to the employees. For each product sold, two trees are planted, which overcompensates the use of wood and other resources.

The extraordinary design and the high functionality of Yohann’s wood iPad stand make the product inherently different from the mass-produced iPad stands commonly found online. This difference in approach also creates a timeless and beautiful product that, from its huge Kickstarter support at the beginning, is the reason for the continued success of Yohann’s iPad stand today.

About Yohann

Established in 2014, Yohann offers customers an innovative range of Apple accessories for individuals who share the company’s values and desires for high-quality products that focus on sustainability, quality, and design.

More Information

To learn more about Yohann and its wood iPad stand, please visit the website at yohann.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/yohann-announce-versatile-wood-ipad-stand-for-home-use-that-combines-high-functionality-with-elegance-and-beauty/

About Yohann

For us, the design doesn’t stop with a prototype. It’s a holistic process that only ends when a Yohann product arrives at user’s door. We chose to keep the soul in our products.

Contact Yohann

Gärtnerstrasse 46

Basel

4056

Switzerland

Website: https://www.yohann.com