Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity market-based structures analyse user conduct to discover anomalies

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity market

The global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 85.14 billion by 2029

The Future Shield: AI-Powered Innovations in Cybersecurity Market” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy has recently published a market research report namely Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity market that contains important statistical and analytical data spread through the entirety of the report and includes contents related to the industry. The report covers an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations, including the product types, applications, companies, and regions. The report reveals the dynamics of the global Artificial intelligence market in cybersecurity, future business impact, competition landscape of the companies, and the flow of the global supply and consumption. The study document is expressed with the aim to help the reader gain a better understanding of the workings of the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity market industry.

The global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 85.14 billion by 2029 from USD 15.20 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.6 % from 2022 to 2029.

Executive Summary

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity has revolutionized danger detection, response, and mitigation strategies. This file delves into the modern panorama of the AI in cybersecurity marketplace, exploring key players, market tendencies, increase drivers, challenges, regulatory factors, and destiny possibilities.

Request for a sample of this research report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/20669/artificial-intelligence-in-cybersecurity-market/#request-a-sample

Introduction

AI has turn out to be a cornerstone in cybersecurity, providing advanced skills in figuring out, reading, and fighting cyber threats. The convergence of AI algorithms, machine getting to know, and large data analytics has increased cybersecurity measures to conform to the evolving threat panorama.

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Players

The global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market key players include Acalvio Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cylance Inc., Darktrace, Fortinet Inc., Intel Corporation, FireEye Inc., IBM Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Securonix Inc., Symantec Corporation, Vectra AI, Inc., and Xilinx Inc., Microsoft.

Industry Developments:

February 9, 2023: Darktrace, a global pioneer in cyber security AI, announced the release of Darktrace PREVENT/OTTM, a tool that detects the pathways adversaries may take to interrupt critical infrastructure operations. This novel technique uses artificial intelligence (AI) to “think like an attacker” to visualize paths inside information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) that lead to key infrastructure assets, allowing defenders to harden environments and stay one step ahead of the enemy.

March 29, 2023: IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Wasabi Technologies, a hot cloud storage business, announced that they will collaborate to promote data innovation across hybrid cloud settings.

Get full Summary data from here:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/20669/artificial-intelligence-in-cybersecurity-market/

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Regional Analysis

The artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, and Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

North America leads the globe in both the presence of security providers and cyber incidents due to its technical advancement. North America is the region that has embraced cybersecurity solutions and services the earliest around the world. Governments in the area have highlighted an increase in cyberattacks as the most important economic and national security concern. Growing technologies like IoT, Internet of Everything (IoE), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and BYOD have contributed significantly to the region’s economy, but they have also sparked an increase in cyberattacks and created additional challenges and worries for businesses.

Market Overview

Key Market Segments: Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Offering, 2020–2029 (USD Billion)

Services

Hardware

Software

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Technology, 2020–2029 (USD Billion)

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context-Aware Computing

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Security Type, 2020–2029 (USD Billion)

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Vertical Security

Cloud Security

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Application 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud and Threat Intelligence

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management & Others

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by End-User, 2020–2029 (USD Billion)

Enterprise

BFSI

Retail

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Market Trends

Behavioral Analysis: AI-primarily based structures analyze user conduct and network styles to discover anomalies and ability threats proactively.

Automated Threat Response: AI permits automatic responses to cyber threats, minimizing reaction time and improving safety posture.

AI-Powered Authentication: Implementation of AI in authentication techniques improves identity verification and get entry to manipulate.

AI-Enabled Threat Hunting: Cybersecurity specialists make use of AI algorithms for advanced danger hunting and evaluation.

Growth Drivers

Sophisticated Threat Landscape: The rise of complex and complicated cyber threats necessitates AI-driven answers able to adapting and responding in actual-time.

Data Complexity: The substantial quantities of statistics generated in our on-line world require AI-based tools for efficient evaluation and detection of anomalies.

Shortage of Skilled Professionals: The scarcity of skilled cybersecurity specialists drives the adoption of AI for automating habitual tasks and augmenting human talents.

Challenges

Adversarial AI: Cyber attackers are leveraging AI for stylish attacks, main to the emergence of adverse AI as a mission in cybersecurity.

Data Privacy Concerns: The use of AI in cybersecurity raises worries approximately facts privacy and ethical issues in handling sensitive facts.

Interpretability of AI Models: Understanding and interpreting AI-generated insights and selections continue to be a mission in cybersecurity operations.

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory our bodies globally are increasingly focusing at the position of AI in cybersecurity. Regulations together with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and frameworks like the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines have an impact on the adoption and implementation of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

Future Outlook

The AI in cybersecurity market is poised for full-size increase, driven with the aid of improvements in AI technology, improved cyber threats, and the need for proactive and adaptive security measures. The destiny holds potential for AI-pushed self-sustaining cybersecurity systems, advanced danger intelligence, and enhanced collaboration between AI and human experts.

Conclusion

The integration of AI into cybersecurity has reshaped the defines towards cyber threats, presenting proactive, adaptive, and efficient solutions. As the risk landscape maintains to conform, AI-powered cybersecurity measures can be vital in imparting sturdy safety towards state-of-the-art attacks. The collaboration between AI technology and human know-how will outline the destiny resilience of cybersecurity in safeguarding virtual assets and privacy.

Discover more research Reports:

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market-

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/19745/5g-fixed-wireless-access-market/

Pet Wearables Market-

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/22202/pet-wearable-market/

Enterprise SDN Market-

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/22257/enterprise-sdn-market

Parking Space Management Market-

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/24503/parking-space-management-market

Cloud Based Video Conferencing Solutions Market-

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/21446/cloud-based-video-conferencing-solutions-market/